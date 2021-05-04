MIAMI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- ReturnQueen, the exclusive shopping return service app, is rapidly expanding in the U.S. Their newest location officially launches today in Miami, Fla. In addition to the software company's corporate headquarters in the NY Metro area, and recent launches in Charlotte, Tampa, Nashville, Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill/Cary, and Austin, this seventh location grows the company footprint to a total of 4,506 zip codes nationwide.
Miami is typically known for its beaches, warm weather, great food, diverse culture and being one of the most vibrant and entertaining cities in the U.S. The business boom is really starting to take shape, specifically during 2020, with the onset of a global pandemic, remote work, and the yearning of a "normalcy". It has been a remarkable year for Miami, mainly due to unexpected market shifts in real estate. The absence of a state income tax along with a "business first" mindset has prompted prominent hedge fund billionaires to relocate their respective businesses to Florida. The relocation from Silicon Valley and New York City to Florida is already in motion, as the pandemic acted as an accelerator for individuals, companies, families, and small business owners who were already thinking of making the move. "Florida has taken an "open for business" approach to daily life and we believe that our concierge service needs to be at the forefront of people who are yearning for solutions and convenience," says Melissa Sprich, VP of Growth.
About ReturnQueen
ReturnQueen, an on-demand service that picks up, processes, and sends back all your shopping returns. This contactless service was created to be the solution to the biggest pain points in the shopping cycle including, printing labels, packaging items, waiting in line, driving to the post office and handling receipts. This unique app allows users to view all their online purchases at a glance and choose which items they want to return. You can return as many items as you can fit into the return bag, provided by ReturnQueen. Membership options will be available to serve different customer needs.
ReturnQueen is currently operational in 4,506 zip codes across NJ, NY, NC, TN, TX, and Fla. Immediate plans to expand to Atlanta, Dallas, Boston, and Chicago within the next 30 days. Their goal is to make this service quickly available throughout the U.S.
