TROY, Mich., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named TECH LOCK Inc., a RevSpring company, to the Top 250 MSSPs list.
The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.
The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2021 readership survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fifth-annual list and research report track the managed security service market's ongoing growth and evolution.
"TECH LOCK is honored to be chosen as one of MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs moving up over 30 spots from our 2020 ranking," said Brian McManamon, CEO and president of TECH LOCK Inc. "I am extremely proud of the TECH LOCK team and the outstanding service we provide to our valued customers."
"We are fulfilling a missing component in the field of managed security services providers, addressing wholistic cybersecurity and compliance in an integrated solution offering," said Steve Akers, CTO & CSO of TECH LOCK Inc. "Our ability to provide 24x7x365 managed detection and response services while helping customers meet their continuous compliance requirements provides a unique value proposition. We enable our customers to navigate complex regulatory and compliance requirements with a security-centric approach."
"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate TECH LOCK Inc. on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Amid continued ransomware, malware and supply chain cyber attacks, the MSSP Alert readership and community continues to mitigate risks for businesses and government organizations worldwide."
Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:
- MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16% from $19.2 million in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year's report.
- Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries.
- Profits: 85% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020.
- Security Operations Centers: 71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.
- Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents.
- Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 130 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- roughly even with our 2020 report.
- New Managed Security Services Offered: In addition to traditional managed security services, capabilities such as MDR (91%) have now gone mainstream. Plus, fast-growth services offered include SOC as a service (76%), XDR (67%), cyber talent as a service (43%) and cloud security posture management (41%).
The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here.
TECH LOCK Secure℠ is an end-to-end Managed Security Services solution that incorporates the foundational security components of endpoint security, network security, log/threat detection and vulnerability management at a level of sophistication that our customers could never reach themselves. Enabled by our WARP SOAR machine learning engine, our security experts are monitoring for threats 24x7x365 and ready to respond within minutes. Our growth has been fueled by companies who have taken advantage of our integrated cybersecurity and compliance solutions as their compliance requirements change and now mandate proof of maturity in both security controls and operations. In addition to our managed security expertise, we are also experts in numerous key regulatory standards including CMMC, HITRUST, and PCI DSS. Our integrated cybersecurity and compliance solutions provide a one-stop shop for companies of all sizes.
TECH LOCK enables organizations to navigate, detect, and respond to today's modern cybersecurity and compliance challenges. Our full spectrum security-centric ap¬proach delivers value to our clients through defined and measurable outcomes com¬bined with independent cyber research, specialized skills, and premium customer support and service. For more information visit techlockinc.com.
After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert. ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).
