SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Mahindra, a leading digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, today announced partnership with TAC Security, the global leader of risk & vulnerability management, to enable next-generation enterprise security for customers globally. The partnership will leverage artificial intelligence and user-friendly analytics to help measure, prioritize, and mitigate vulnerabilities across the entire IT stack.
As part of the partnership, the global security competency of Tech Mahindra's and TAC Security's patented next-generation risk-based vulnerability management platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework) will be combined to accelerate vulnerability management protocol for customers thereby protecting their modern applications and infrastructure against cyber threats. The partnership will also help analysts to prioritize security responses and threat investigations in real time while improving security postures for enterprises across the world.
Rajesh Dhuddu, Blockchain and Cybersecurity Practice Leader – APAC and EMEA, said, "Cybersecurity threats are becoming a cause for concern for enterprises with each passing day. Therefore, a comprehensive risk and vulnerability management platform to efficiently reduce risk postures, becomes a necessity. Tech Mahindra is fully committed towards providing world-class security to customers by continually improving the experience and effectiveness of the security ecosystem. The partnership with TAC Security is in line with our NXT.NOW framework, to provide cutting-edge security solutions to customers globally by enabling widest view of vulnerability and risk data across the enterprise to create insightful cyber risk scores."
TAC security ESOF is powered by the Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning (AI/ML). This will help customers by providing them with the widest view of vulnerability and risk data across the enterprise to create insightful cyber risk scores.
Trishneet Arora, CEO, TAC Security, said, "In the age of zero trust, we are witnessing a rapid growth in vulnerability management challenges. In today's market, the need for risk – based vulnerability management along with cyber score is imperative for every organization, regardless of the industry or size. We are excited to partner with Tech Mahindra to help them effectively manage their complete IT stacks cybersecurity on Enterprise Security in One Framework (ESOF). For TAC Security, this partnership is a step towards capturing the global market of vulnerability management, which valued USD 12.5 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 15.5 Billion by2025, together."
As part of NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience', Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.
About TAC Security: TAC Security headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO is a global leader in Vulnerability Management that protect Fortune 500 companies, leading enterprises and governments, around the world. TAC Security manages 5 + Million vulnerabilities through its Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Vulnerability Management Platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework).
About Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.1 billion organization with 121,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1007 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end to end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognized amongst the '2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World' by Corporate Knights. With the NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience' for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. We aim at delivering tomorrow's experiences today and believe that the 'Future is Now'.
We are part of the Mahindra Group, a USD 19.4 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics and real estate development. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,56,000 people across 100 countries.
