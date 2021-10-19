ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARPR, an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR, today announced the addition of three high-growth cloud technology clients to its portfolio of global innovators. The new brands, combined with increasingly integrated scopes among existing clients, fueled 15% year over year growth for the agency's cloud practice group.
Year-to-date client additions to the ARPR cloud practice group include:
- Auvik Networks - Headquartered in Waterloo, ON, Canada, Auvik is an award-winning provider of cloud-based networking and monitoring software.
- Intellum - Headquartered in Atlanta, Intellum is the leading customer, partner and employee education platform designed to help enterprise brands improve product utilization, customer retention and revenue.
- EROAD - Headquartered in New Zealand with North American operations headquartered in Portland, Oregon, EROAD is a leading transportation technology company that helps fleet drivers and commercial carriers stay in compliance, improve safety and reduce the risk and costs of driving.
These global SaaS companies, among others, chose ARPR for its understanding of the technologies they're built on, the challenges they're solving, the enterprise teams and small business owners they serve, as well as the agency's Panorama Approach, which tightly integrates traditional public relations, social media, content marketing and lead generation to drive measurable results.
To support the cloud practice group's growth, ARPR continues to heavily invest in its team during the second half of 2021. At the helm, Blair Ruth Riley was recently promoted to the practice group's first-ever vice president. Strategic media relations maven Willa Hahn was hired as account director, serving both cloud and cybersecurity clients, while Jhaunae Cephas was promoted to account manager, earning her third promotion in only two years. Click here to view open positions on ARPR's cloud team.
"There's no question that the cloud continues to reach new levels of criticality, with the industry poised to grow by 21% between 2021 and 2022 alone, and with enterprises increasingly leaning on cloud-based solutions as launchpads for new digital initiatives," said Riley. "We're seeing this growth firsthand with clients, like agile transportation tech platforms and smart supply chain solutions that will quite literally deliver what's expected to be the longest holiday shopping season we've ever seen. Partnering with clients that are powering how we all live and work in today's hybrid frontier makes our team excited to log on every day, and that shows in how we've grown this practice across the Panorama."
Since 2012, ARPR has won nearly 20 awards for its work on behalf of its cloud tech clients. Click here to see how ARPR helped one SaaS-based technology company increase paid search ad click-through rates by 280% in just three months, resulting in hundreds of conversions to the company's sales funnel.
About ARPR
ARPR is an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR. Headquartered in Atlanta, ARPR helps its clients' reputations thrive and their sales pipelines prosper through highly-integrated marketing strategies that push the limits of what a public relations firm can achieve. Since 2012, ARPR has twice been named Small Agency of the Year, dubbed a Best Place to Work six times, was honored as the 2016 Technology Agency of the Year and the 2018 Agency that Gets Results. For more information on ARPR clients and services, visit http://www.arpr.com and follow @AR_ _PR on Twitter and Instagram.
