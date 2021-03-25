ATLANTA, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARPR, an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR, today announced the addition of two high-growth technology clients to its portfolio of global innovators. The agency's cybersecurity practice group grew by nearly 35%in the first quarter of 2021, driven by client renewals, new business and widespread adoption of the agency's digital, content marketing and social media services.
"ARPR remains one of few PR agencies in the world with a practice group entirely dedicated to the ins and outs of cybersecurity," said Evan Goldberg, the agency's senior vice president of client service and the director of the cybersecurity practice group. "Infosec companies across all domains choose to partner with ARPR because of our understanding of the many complex technology differentiators, our industry competency, and our ability to quickly dissect and communicate the subject matter. When combined, our infosec industry expertise and our marketing communications prowess make us an unstoppable force in cybersecurity PR."
Recent client additions to the ARPR cybersecurity practice group include:
- Irdeto - the world leader in digital platform security, protecting platforms and applications for video entertainment, video games, connected transport, connected health and IoT connected industries.
- Specops Software - a leading password management and authentication solution vendor, protecting business data by blocking weak passwords and securing user authentication.
These global cybersecurity companies, among others, chose ARPR for its understanding of the technologies they're built on, industry challenges they're solving, the verticals they sell into as well as the agency's Panorama Approach, which tightly integrates traditional public relations, social media, content marketing and lead generation to drive measurable results.
To continue guiding client success and portfolio growth, Taylor Hixson was hired to serve as account manager, supporting cybersecurity and cloud clients. Hixson brings three years of deep traditional PR experience to ARPR, representing clients like Scale Computing and Globalization Partners during her time with agency TouchdownPR.
ARPR is currently hiring for roles across each practice group. See our open positions and learn about our benefits, culture and workspaces by clicking here.
