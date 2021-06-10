ATLANTA, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARPR, an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR, today announced the addition of two high-growth financial technology clients to its portfolio of global innovators. The new brands, combined with growing scopes among existing clients, fueled the agency's FinTech practice group to grow by 62% in the first half of 2021. This momentum comes on the heels of similar announcements that ARPR's cybersecurity and healthIT practice groups have also experienced double digit growth in early 2021.
Recent client additions to the ARPR FinTech practice group include:
- Aumni - Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Aumni is the world's leading provider of investment analytics, delivering the most reliable data and insights for the private capital markets.
- Instant Financial - Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., Instant Financial is an industry leader in helping businesses improve employee financial wellbeing by providing staff with free daily access to pay that they have earned, when they need it.
These global FinTech companies, among others, chose ARPR for its understanding of the technologies they're built on, industry challenges they're solving, the businesses and consumers they serve as well as the agency's Panorama Approach, which tightly integrates traditional public relations, social media, content marketing and lead generation to drive measurable results.
"In 2020, COVID-19 accelerated commerce, digital banking and financial compliance," said Anna Ruth Williams, the agency's CEO and founder. "In response, our FinTech clients - both tenured and new - have turned to us for creative communications campaigns that capture both mindshare and market share. As a result, this year our FinTech clients have been featured in Tier I financial media, including Forbes, Bloomberg and Yahoo! Finance, and have experienced above-average gains in SEO, website conversions and social media engagement."
Fueling the agency's client success and portfolio growth is the addition of three new FinTech Practice Group team members. The agency, named a Top PR Agency to work for three times and counting, is also currently hiring for a vice president to oversee the growing, award-winning team and client roster. See our open positions and learn about our benefits, culture and workspaces by clicking here.
About ARPR
ARPR is an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR. Headquartered in Atlanta, ARPR helps its clients' reputations thrive and their sales pipelines prosper through highly-integrated marketing strategies that push the limits of what a public relations firm can achieve.
