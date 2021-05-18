BOCA RATON, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insurance shopping tool and tech start-up Get-A-Quote has announced that it is open for business, and is actively partnering with insurance professionals to extend insurance quotes to shoppers. For agents, there are no shortage of sources for leads, most of which take the form of shared access to a list of contacts, only a fraction of which agents are able to reach, much less close on. Because Get-A-Quote was founded by insurance professionals, agents will notice immediately how one of the primary pain points is addressed: lead quality. Get-A-Quote bridges the gap using technology to increase the connection, and maximize the likelihood of closing.
Quality = Efficiency
Get-A-Quote is designed to inject quality into the lead gen model. As seasoned agents know, contact numbers in and of themselves don't directly translate to business. When it comes to purchasing leads, the greatest factor to efficiency is the quality of the lead. Qualified leads close faster, and a bigger quantity of poor-quality leads is a hindrance to efficiency, not a help.
Limited by the dual problems of questionable quality and limited efficiency, buying leads has always been approached with muted enthusiasm. With Get-A-Quote's newly-laid infrastructure, insurance agents are able to capitalize on new opportunity with more qualified leads in their sales pipeline.
Technology Closes the Gap
Get-A-Quote has taken a contemporary approach to the challenge of insuring quality, offering a unique quiz-based approach, grounded in education and customer-centered learning. This qualification process ensures that the individual is more informed and willing to make a move when the lead comes to the agent. The benefits of Get-A-Quote's sleek, well-designed interface are passed on to the agent: leads are better qualified, and individuals aren't daunted by too many questions, thanks to Get-A-Quote's intuitive process.
Founder of Get-A-Quote, Marcio Pepe, explained his goal in positioning the company within the national insurance marketplace. "We see ourselves as a crucial connection for agent and consumer. We've taken decades of industry understanding and used it to craft systems and technology that work for consumers—and when consumers win, the insurance agents that help them win also."
About Get-A-Quote
Leveraging consumer-centric technologies and education resources, Get-A-Quote.com connects insurance shoppers to better options, enabling them to get custom quotes and recommendations in less time, thanks to a powerful web-based resource that streamlines insurance decisions and maximizes connection. Get-A-Quote continues to innovate, with the vision of being the best place online to get an insurance quote.
Media Contact
Marcio Pepe, Get-A-Quote, (866) 536-6525, marcio@getaquote.com
SOURCE Get-A-Quote