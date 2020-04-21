SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A large coalition of nonprofit organizations today announced their affiliation with the Tech-CARES (CARES) campaign, organized by Adaptable Security (ADA), a nonprofit comprised of C-suite professionals and seasoned technologists.
With greater strength in numbers, the CARES campaign is committed to supporting small businesses and nonprofits to stay in business and better serve customers safely by adopting technologies and navigating grants including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
"To survive intact through and beyond COVID-19, we need to help small businesses and nonprofits survive and pivot," said Lan Jenson, ADA Founder & CEO, and Co-Chair, Cybersecurity and Privacy Advisory Committee (CPAC) for Smart Secure Cities and Communities Challenge sponsored by National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) GCTC. "CARES complements governments and business associations while they are in overdrive with a bottom-up, technology-enabling approach. We provide compassion and trusted expertise to help our communities survive and thrive into the future."
One downtown San Jose grocery store is benefiting from the CARES campaign. "We have rice, bath tissue, and everything, but fewer customers and shorter hours," said Rosie Duran, owner of Don Mateo Foods. "My husband has lost his job delivering groceries to restaurants. It's getting harder to keep my employees and pay the rent." Now working with CARES, Duran is implementing online ordering besides submitting grant applications.
"With a recent survey finding that 70% of small businesses have applied for CARES Act assistance, it's clear that now more than ever these economic engines need a broad range of support. GCA is pleased to join the Coalition, share our free cybersecurity toolkit and work from home resources." -- Megan Stifel, Executive Director, Americas, Global Cyber Alliance
Volunteers are invited to email Ada@AdaptableSecurity.org or by nominating their favorite restaurants and other businesses and nonprofits for assistance on the campaign's website https://AdaptableSecurity.org/Tech-CARES.
"The global pandemic and resulting economic and supply chain impacts have dramatically raised the importance of addressing digital inclusion in various communities. Our response and recovery to this novel crisis requires that we get all Silicon Valley residents and small businesses online, and we see grassroots efforts like CARES as a great way to address that need. We're honored to partner with them on this important work." -- David Witkowski, Civic Technologies, Joint Venture Silicon Valley
The organizations participating in the campaign include:
- Adaptable Security Corp (ADA)
- Bay Area Cyber Competitions
- Civic Software Foundation
- Cybersecurity Career Talks
- Global Cyber Alliance (GCA)
- (ISC)2 New Jersey Chapter
- (ISC)2 Silicon Valley Chapter
- (ISC)2 Southern Connecticut Chapter
- Joint Venture Silicon Valley
- People Centered Internet
- People First
- San Francisco Bay Area ISSA Chapter
- San Jose State University
- Secure Diversity
- Smart Secure Cities and Communities Challenge
- Agriculture and Rural SuperCluster
- Cybersecurity and Privacy Advisory Committee
- Data SuperCluster
- Education SuperCluster
- Public Safety SuperCluster
- Smart Buildings SuperCluster
- Transportation SuperCluster
- Utilities SuperCluster
- Wireless SuperCluster
- Syracuse University
- Women of Security (WoSEC)
- The Cyber Readiness Institute (CRI)
- The Identity Theft Council
About Adaptable Security Corp (ADA)
ADA is a technology and management consulting nonprofit consortium based in California. ADA specializes in helping over 500 cities and organizations address today's cyber risk challenges with strategies and execution that are actionable, repeatable, and legally defensible. The CARES Campaign is rooted in years of enabling cities and communities with proven smart secure technologies and processes. https://AdaptableSecurity.org/
Contact: Lan Jenson / Ada@AdaptableSecurity.org / 408-909-1232