SYDNEY, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechForce Services, a Salesforce consulting and technology services firm, today announced that it has advanced its partnership status to Salesforce Crest tier from the Gold tier.
TechForce Services offers end-to-end Salesforce services – from implementations, customisations, migrations, and deployments to DevOps, staff augmentation, and support.
The premier partner support access as part of the Crest tier will give TechForce Services access to Salesforce's technical knowledge and 1:1 developer support. This will help the firm to confidently deliver consistent, repeatable, and exceptional app, integration, and implementation experiences to its customers.
"We have delivered several innovative solutions leveraging Salesforce to help our clients address a variety of challenges while enabling new capabilities," said Vamsi Krishna, Founder and Director, TechForce Services. "I applaud our partners at Salesforce for their great support as well as our team whose dedication to client success has enabled us to achieve the Salesforce Crest Partner status and make our collaboration even stronger."
"I'm thrilled for this recognition. Access to greater benefits and resources with this elevated status will enable our team to better serve our clients' business needs at an even higher level," said Hitesh Madan, Partner and Director, TechForce Services. "What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that we were able to do this while navigating the highly turbulent climate of recent months and battling through remote working and multiple lockdowns. I'm incredibly proud of the entire TechForce team. Their unwavering hard work and dedication has helped us achieve this Salesforce status."
Salesforce evaluates partnership tiers based on consulting partners' score value that measures a partner's contributions against Salesforce's set targets across various dimensions, including ACV (revenue influence and revenue growth), specialisation of resources and certifications on Salesforce, and CSAT achieved through project deliveries, among others.
About TechForce:
TechForce Services is an Australian Salesforce cloud technology consulting company and a Pledge 1% partner headquartered in New South Wales. Our experience covers the growing demands of organisations in dynamic areas such as government, financial services, higher education, and manufacturing, with over 100 Salesforce, AWS, and related certifications. We are also a member of the Professional Partner Program of Australian Computer Society and hold the ACS Trust Mark in four categories. With an ISO 9001:2015 certification and 50,000+ project hours under our belt, we focus on conceptualizing, designing, engineering, marketing, and managing digital products and experiences for high-growth companies.
For more information:
Sales: hello@techforceservices.com.au
Phone ( Aus) : +61 403505570
Website: http://www.techforceservices.com.au
Media Contact
Sai Jithesh, TechForce Services, +61 403505570, hello@techforceservices.com.au
SOURCE TechForce Services