FREDERICK, Md., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- techfrederick, a coalition of local high-tech companies, just received its 5th round of funding from the Department of Labor, garnering its largest amount of funding in a single grant to date, $355,446. Since its inception, techfrederick's Aspire Training program has been awarded just over $1.1m in grant funds through this initiative to offer high caliber, high tech training to local tech professionals seeking to upgrade their occupational skills.
In 2020, despite the logistical challenges brought on by the pandemic, the ASPIRE program adapted and delivered:
- 18 training sessions to the local business community, covering topics ranging from cloud based web service software to business strategy to project management and more
- Participation of 240 individual employees to training classes that were identified as necessary to the business community through needs assessment surveying
- Content which supported the attendees on pathways to various technical certifications and additional responsibilities in their roles
- Increased retention for businesses by upskilling their staff
- High value training content subsidized through grant dollars
The group's Aspire program is 100% privately led by techfrederick, and is financially supported through contributions from local businesses and government and nominal program fees paid by trainees, but would not be possible without a foundational series of workforce-focused grants provided by the state of Maryland, through the state's cutting edge EARN program, that partners with industry to assure that workforce development is truly matching real-world market requirements.
About techfrederick:
techfrederick has been formed to cultivate all things tech, andhighlight, support, foster awareness of, advocate for, and develop Frederick's growing high tech community through community education and human resource development, entrepreneurship training programs, and related events.
For more information, please contact Amy Pontius, Executive Director, apontius@techfrederick.org, 916-380-9875
About ASPIRE:
techfrederick's Aspire Program, in partnership with the State of Maryland, Department of Labor, is offering access to training, in order to upgrade occupational skills and increase employability within the IT industry! The best IT companies in the area have come together to identify the skills that talented people need, in order to increase marketability and compete for positions in the growing technology field.
Learn More: https://techfrederick.org/initiatives/aspire-training/. Contact: Brooke Warburton, bwarburton@techfrederick.org, 301-456-4167
About EARN:
EARN Maryland is a state-funded, competitive workforce development grant program that is industry-led, regional in focus, and a proven strategy for helping businesses cultivate the skilled workforce they need to compete. It is flexible and innovative, designed to ensure that Maryland employers have the talent they need to compete and grow in an ever-changing 21st century economy.
Learn More: https://www.dllr.state.md.us/earn/
