ATLANTA, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technica Optical Components is pleased to announce its significantly expanded family of Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG) based rugged and field proven optical sensors for Civil Engineering and Industrial applications. Based on years of sensing experience, the new T220-V2 Surface Strain Sensor, T290 Bolt Strain Sensor, T440 Displacement Sensor to +100mm, T610 Pressure Sensor, and T615 Atmospheric Pressure Sensors, all incorporate self-temperature compensation within the body of each sensor, significantly increasing measurements accuracy and repeatability. Moreover, the integrated sensors facilitate easier field installations.
To complement its expanded sensors product line, and to support the industry with truly "ready to install" sensors and sensing arrays, Technica now also offers factory based sensors daisy-chaining services with its T960 Waterproof Protection for Optical Connectors and/or T970 Waterproof Armored Cable Splices between the sensors, to be applied depending on the specific requirements of each application. Using this factory service, customers can now specify entire deployment ready arrays of sensors. The sensors can be the same type, or of all different types, including strain, vibration/acceleration, displacement, tilt/angle, pressure, and temperature sensors.
Immune to EMI, lightning, and ATEX compliant for use in explosive environments. Ready for direct mounting and the installation is fast, easy and intuitive. Fabricated using original and licensed state-of-the-art laser manufacturing technologies and product designs.
"We aim to serve as a catalyst and technical enabler for sensing the world with fiber technology, by bringing to our customers an ever-growing, ever more accurate and reliable, and ready to install portfolio of Fiber Bragg Gratings based rugged sensors" stated Tommy Jin, Chief Technical Officer of Technica Optical Components.
Technica is a leading developer, manufacturer, and global provider of premium quality Fiber Bragg Gratings, FBG Arrays, and FBG Sensors that are specifically configured for various applications. Technica is headquartered in Atlanta, USA.
