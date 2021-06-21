ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technica Optical Components is pleased to announce its significantly expanded family of Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG) based Temperature Sensors for operation in environments to +1,000 Degrees Celsius.
The company's original family of Temperature Sensors to +300 Degrees Celsius is well established worldwide for various applications in Civil Engineering, Industrial, Transportation, Medical, and other fields. Technica then expanded its portfolio of temperature sensors with its introduction of the T98 High Temperature Fiber Bragg Gratings to +1,000C in 2017. Since then, the company has diligently developed its advanced thermal packaging technologies and combined them with its state-of-the art high-temperature optical fiber sensors manufacturing technologies. The result is the release of several new high-temperature optical sensors, packaged in ceramic and/or stainless steel materials, which expand the family of High Temperature Fiber Bragg Gratings (HTFBG) based Temperature Sensing Probes available in the market to address applications where the temperature may rise to +1,000 Degrees Celsius.
The daisy-chained HTFBG embedded sensors are ultra-small and are designed for use multi-sensing-point applications with the added requirement of minimal intrusion. Available with Gold, Copper, Aluminum, Polyimide, or Acrylate fiber coatings, or as coating free fiber sensors, depending on the desired temperature rating and application details, and then further packaged into ceramic, stainless steel, or Inconel probes, with hermetically sealed tips, and with calibration service available upon request. Wide selection options for the sensing probe lengths, diameters, and number of temperature sensing points available.
Immune to EMI, lightning, and ATEX compliant for use in explosive environments. Ready for direct mounting and the installation is fast, easy and intuitive. Fabricated using original and licensed proprietary state-of-the-art laser manufacturing technologies and product designs.
"Demand for specialty Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) sensors is growing as optical sensing applications continue their proliferation in various markets. We plan to continue actively expanding the envelope of available fiberoptic sensors in the market" stated Andrei Csipkes, President and CEO of Technica Optical Components.
