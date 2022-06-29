New solution improves uptime and reliability of EV charging assets by automating maintenance and repair processes
SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Techniche is pleased to announce the release of its EV Charging Asset Maintenance Management solution, developed for charge point operators (CPOs), charger manufacturers, EV fleet operators, and fuel retailers managing EV charging infrastructure.
The Techniche solution automates the maintenance and repair of EV charging station assets, reducing charger downtime, speeding up time to repair and returning EV chargers to operational status quicker than an email or traditional help desk system. By improving the availability and uptime of EV chargers, operators can deliver an improved customer charging experience.
"At Techniche, we focus on optimizing the value of our customer's business-critical assets, whether those assets generate revenue, improve the customer experience, or minimize risk. By improving the performance of their critical assets, we help our customers improve their business performance," says Karl Jacoby, Techniche CEO.
"Our EV Charging Asset Maintenance Management solution helps owners, operators or manufacturers achieve high levels of asset uptime through the automation of maintenance, ensuring chargers are working as they should and delivering an exceptional customer experience.
"Techniche asset maintenance management software is trusted by some of the world's largest fuel retailers to manage the maintenance of their retail sites, and we continue to enhance our solutions to more intuitively monitor, manage, and maintain assets."
Visibility and control
Retailers and CPOs need a system that gives them control of on-site supplier repair costs while minimizing downtime for the customer. Techniche provides operators with full visibility of their EV charging assets, wherever they are located. The new solution records EV charger uptime, tracks faults or breakages from the first discovery to resolution, and monitors supplier SLAs (Service Level Agreements) for both reactive repairs and scheduled maintenance while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.
If a fault cannot be fixed remotely, the Techniche solution automatically assigns a maintenance technician to attend the site. The supplier is notified of the work order and arrives prepared with the specific fault information and the necessary parts to perform a repair. Consequently, the time taken to repair is reduced.
Techniche simplifies the management of maintenance suppliers across all locations, including both public chargers and EV fleet infrastructure. Performance data, such as works verification and service levels, is captured in the asset maintenance management tool and can be used to drive continual supplier improvement.
Third-party integration
The Techniche solution integrates with help desk ticketing, CPO monitoring cloud platforms, maintenance contractor platforms, or other third-party applications, including financial applications, using open industry standards.
Techniche EV Charging Asset Maintenance Management is now available, helping owners and operators improve the uptime of all EV charging assets, to increase revenue and deliver a superior EV charging customer experience.
