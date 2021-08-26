ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technicolor Connected Home (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY), a leading supplier of best-in-class customer premises equipment (CPE) with a long history of delivering high-quality entertainment video to consumers around the world, has joined forces with LG U+ and HARMAN's Embedded Audio group to develop and deploy a high-end, multi-service home-entertainment platform that supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos delivered through a HARMAN Sound by JBL audio solution for the South Korean market.
LG U+, one of Korea's largest telecommunications providers -- and a division of the leading global consumer electronics company -- teamed up with HARMAN, a company whose audio brands including JBL are synonymous with an exceptional sound experience, to develop a premium multi-service audio-visual platform that will be integrated into Technicolor Connected Home CPE. The new platform -- U+tv Soundbar Black -- is designed to address growing demand for premium home entertainment in South Korea, one of the most sophisticated markets in the world. The U+tv Soundbar Black features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to deliver high-dynamic range (HDR) picture quality and a rich surround sound experience through two-way speakers housed in a soundbar enclosure designed by HARMAN.
"To address the growing demand for a complete immersive audio and viewing experience in the Korean market, Technicolor Connected Home has teamed up with best-in-class providers of audio and imaging technology to fully meet the high demands of the South Korean market," said Mercedes Pastor, senior vice president for Eurasia with Technicolor Connected Home.
"Consumers in this country are interested in convenient and cost-effective access to comprehensive high-quality entertainment in their homes. This joint initiative offers LG U+ subscribers an integrated immersive audio and visual experience right out of the box that is delivered and supported by the leading network service provider in the market. Technicolor Connected Home has integrated Dolby Atmos technology in combination with eight JBL high-fidelity speakers -- with two speakers in the up firing position to deliver the optimum Atmos experience. The 150-watt multi-speaker soundbar allows consumers to enjoy their favorite streaming content and online games with HDR picture quality and a surround-sound environment that is easy to deploy and install," she added.
This is the latest development in Technicolor Connected Home's ongoing commitment to leveraging open and innovative technologies for service providers around the world. The ultimate goal is to help service providers deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.
