ATLANTA, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technicolor Connected Home is integrating Google's far-field voice technology into its latest generation of set-top boxes (STBs) which enables users to change channels, search for content and more -- hands-free with Google Assistant. Previously, Google Assistant with far-field voice recognition was only available on devices such as soundbars and TVs. The integration of Google Assistant and Technicolor Connected Home STBs paves the way for consumers to more effectively manage smart speakers, home security automation and other IoT applications.
"The integration of far-field voice within the set-top box is an exciting evolution in how consumers can manage the growing range of new services emerging in the connected home. The new generation of smart, multi-featured set top boxes introduced by Technicolor Connected Home is increasingly seen by NSPs -- and their subscribers -- as a natural, central point of technology and service integration. Operators around the world are expressing growing interest in incorporating far-field voice into their CPE, with major commercial deployment announcements expected for this summer," says Brian Jentz, vice president, video product unit of Technicolor Connected Home.
With the integration of Google Assistant technology, Technicolor Connected Home STBs act as a hands-free intelligent home hub for managing the complex array of digital services available to consumers today.
"Consumers tend to develop confidence and trust with the devices that they use the most to access the digital services they desire. For millions of consumers around the world, the STB is that device. The partnership with Technicolor Connected Home to provide hands-free voice capabilities with Google Assistant on STBs empowers consumers to search and interact with the content of their choice without the need of a remote," says Joshua Stults, director for Android TV at Google.
This is the latest development in Technicolor Connected Home's ongoing commitment to leveraging open and innovative technologies for NSPs around the world. The ultimate goal is to help NSPs deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.
NSPs are seeking solutions that offer consumers the latest CPE technology in an affordable form factor. Technicolor Connected Home's open approach to developing next-generation STBs has maximized the features and capabilities available to consumers. Google's far-field voice activation technology offers consumers an effective way to manage the rich variety of services to which they now have access.
###
About Technicolor Connected Home:
TOMORROW'S CONNECTED HOME. TODAY
Technicolor partners with the world's leading Service Providers to help them embrace the complex technologies needed to deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences. Our Broadband solutions enable the fastest speeds, best-in-class coverage and embed the most innovative software to deliver multi-user gigabit services throughout the home. Our Video platforms allow for dynamic, branded user interfaces, popular applications, unique features and data analytics while ensuring the fastest time to market. With open innovation at the heart of everything we develop, we foster partnerships with a thriving ecosystem of innovative companies enabling our customers to bring an ever-growing number of value-added services to their subscribers.
http://www.technicolor.com – Follow us: @Technicolor Connected Home and @CHTechnicolor.
Technicolor shares are on the NYSE Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Carole Bernard: +1 323-337-5837
carole.bernard@technicolor.com
Airrion Andrews: +1 202 669 7416
SOURCE Technicolor