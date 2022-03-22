ATLANTA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY) announced today that it has partnered with Telstra, Australia's leading telecommunications and technology company, to deploy the new Smart Modem 3.
The innovative customer premises equipment (CPE) is a hybrid modem that not only provides broadband access to Australia's National Broadband Network (NBN), but offers 4G network backup to ensure continuous availability of high-speed connectivity. Beyond ensuring dependable broadband access to the home, Telstra's Smart Modem 3 also ensures pervasive connectivity throughout the home with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology.
"The Smart Modem 3 shows our commitment to driving industry leading innovation in our home broadband products. We've worked hard with partners such as Technicolor to create a modem which delivers fast and secure Wi-Fi, on more devices, in more parts – especially the furthest corners – of the home," said Nathan Gumley, Executive of Home & Entertainment at Telstra.
Telstra's new hybrid modem is built on Technicolor Connected Home's HOMEWARE technology. It is designed to ensure reliable, consistent connectivity with middleware management that allows Telstra to automatically upgrade features and functions. The open systems-based platform enables Telstra to offer subscribers incremental/ additional services -- such as smart diagnostics tools. This will allow Telstra to troubleshoot and optimize the performance of connected home networks remotely.
"Over the course of the last two years, the pandemic has made the connected home the central hub for work, education, entertainment and digital lifestyles. Technicolor Connected Home and Telstra teamed up to provide Australian homes with a feature-rich CPE that meets the demanding and discerning requirements of the most sophisticated and tech-savvy consumers," said Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of the Eurasia Customer Premises Equipment Business Unit for Technicolor Connected Home.
This is the latest development in Technicolor Connected Home's ongoing commitment to leveraging open and innovative technologies for network service providers (NSPs) around the world. The ultimate goal is to help NSPs deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.
About Technicolor Connected Home:
TOMORROW'S CONNECTED HOME. TODAY
Technicolor partners with the world's leading Service Providers to help them embrace the complex technologies needed to deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences. Our Broadband solutions enable the fastest speeds, best-in-class coverage and embed the most innovative software to deliver multi-user gigabit services throughout the home. Our Video platforms allow for dynamic, branded user interfaces, popular applications, unique features and data analytics while ensuring the fastest time to market. With open innovation at the heart of everything we develop, we foster partnerships with a thriving ecosystem of innovative companies enabling our customers to bring an ever-growing number of value-added services to their subscribers. http://www.technicolor.com –
Technicolor shares are on the NYSE Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).
