ATLANTA , Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technicolor Connected Home (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY) has partnered with Vodafone to deploy next-generation Wi-Fi 6-enabled Super Wi-Fi boosters with Alexa Built-in as part of the latest Vodafone Pro Broadband offering—Vodafone Pro Broadband with Alexa Built-in.
The Super Wi-Fi boosters represent a first in bringing Wi-Fi 6 to Vodafone's UK customer base, which is critical in providing high-quality broadband connectivity.
Leveraging pre-integrated Alexa Skills—as well as new unique skills—subscribers can use voice commands to set up guest networks, facilitate parental controls and streamline customer technical configurations. Until now, these have all been functions that have traditionally required complex manual adjustments to customer premises equipment (CPE).
"There has been a tremendous evolution in customer expectations over the past few years. This is not only because of an unprecedented pandemic year but as a result of the rapid proliferation — and deep penetration—of connected devices in households around the world. The partnership between Technicolor Connected Home and Vodafone brings the latest in-home wireless technologies to connected homes in the UK," said Mercedes Pastor, Vice President of Eurasia for Technicolor Connected Home.
"This deployment of extenders is momentous as Technicolor Connected Home integrates voice technology that supports user-friendly features into our broadband customer premises equipment and set-top boxes. Voice technology has immense potential to introduce multiple use cases for the connected home. As greater intelligent capabilities such as voice technology are incorporated into devices, the intuitive and approachable applications will have a strong effect on consumer behavior," she added.
This is the latest development in Technicolor Connected Home's ongoing commitment to leveraging open and innovative technologies for NSPs around the world. The ultimate goal is to help NSPs deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.
The new Super Wi-Fi boosters are available to purchase now.
Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK, said: "We launched Vodafone Pro Broadband earlier this year to provide customers unbreakable broadband at an unbeatable price. Now we're going one step further by adding this incredible new Alexa-integrated broadband service, bringing the latest technology into our customers' homes, making family life even easier."
