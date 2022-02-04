IRVINE, Calif., Feb.4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Technologent, a woman-owned, WBENC-certified and global provider of information technology solutions and services to Fortune 1000 businesses, is celebrating its 20th year of business this February.
February 4, 2022, marks the anniversary of when company Founder Tom Gallaway established Technologent as a Sun Microsystems Reseller, selling $9 million its first year with a single sales representative. After a decade of business, the staff grew to 131 employees. Today, Technologent is a 255-employee organization across 14 offices, operating in 7 countries in total. The company now generates over half a billion dollars per year in revenue.
Throughout its two decades of sustained sales success and growth, Technologent has transformed itself from a local hardware reseller to an international IT solutions integrator. The company has since diversified its offerings to the vast catalog of modern IT solutions and services that keep businesses agile, flexible, efficient, transparent and secure in our digital age.
"I believe our business' long-term performance is a testament to the dedication and expertise that each Technologent employee puts into their work," said Marco Mohajer, President of Technologent. "Our core strength has always been our people and the people we build relationships with – and we believe in putting these collaborators first and foremost to ensure success and satisfaction."
The company will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in business from its corporate headquarters based in Irvine, California. Technologent also holds offices in additional states, including Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Nebraska and Tennessee.
