FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technologic Systems, a US manufacturer of industrial single board computers, systems on modules, and Human Machine Interface (HMI) announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name 'embeddedTS', effective immediately. This strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Along with this change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed and the company is in the process of migrating its website to the new URL: http://www.embeddedTS.com. All activities associated with this project should be completed by February 2022.
"As part of our focus on business development, our leadership team and I believe it was appropriate to rename our company to better align with our 37-year history in industrial embedded systems," founder, Robert Miller stated. "Behind the new brand, we are still the same company and team, dedicated to providing you with the best possible services and solutions. We are very excited about the introduction of our new company name, embeddedTS because it allows us to better represent our business to our partners and customers."
Company Recap
Technologic Systems, now embeddedTS, has been in business for 37 years, helping more than 8,000 OEM customers. We have provided customers with top-quality products at competitive prices while maintaining a consistently high level of customer service from our headquarters in Arizona, USA. embeddedTS offers a wide variety of Single Board Computers, System-on-Modules, Industrial HMI, PC/104, and other peripherals, as well as industrial controllers that satisfy most embedded project requirements. We also offer custom configurations of our standard products and provide design services for fully customized products. We specialize in robust solutions designed for long life in embedded environments, Arm® architectures, FPGA customization, and open-source software support.
