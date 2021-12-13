WOODRIDGE, Ill., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new national survey shows the public is looking for increased transparency from law enforcement agencies and suggests that technology can play a role in building trust between police and communities. Veritone, which commissioned the study, will join GovQA LLC for a webinar on Dec. 14 at 1:00 p.m. CST to discuss key findings and how available technologies can enable transparency.
Technology is playing a significant role in the evolution of policing in the U.S. While police haven't been traditionally associated with cutting-edge digital tools, they have opportunities to increase transparency and trust through better digital strategies, according to Veritone.
Nearly half of survey respondents (42%) say a lack of transparency from police has hurt their opinion of law enforcement over the last five years. Findings also show that more than 61% of the public trust technologies such as body-worn cameras and automatic facial recognition to identify suspects, and want more funding to go toward technology that helps the police be more transparent.
Veritone is the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, to enable state and local government agencies to increase transparency of video and audio files leading to expedited release of public records requests. GovQA LLC, a Granicus company, is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS automated workflow solutions for government compliance.
Managing requests for public records such body-worn camera video footage is getting harder, according to Jennifer Snyder, chief evangelist for GovQA. Overall public records request volumes are up 48% in the past year and the average number of video files processed increased 43% in the past year, according to GovQA's 2021 second quarter Peers in Public Records Index (PiPRIndex). In addition, agencies are spending a whopping 931% more time responding to requests.
For example, the average officer equipped with a body-worn camera produces 32 files, seven hours and 20 GB of video per month, according to Veritone. It can take 5-10 hours for a human to redact personally identifiable information (PII) and other protected, sensitive data from one hour of video. Through its strategic relationship with Veritone, GovQA customers are able to automate the redaction of sensitive information within video and audio-based evidence up to 90 percent faster than manual methods. Snyder says this allows agencies to remain in compliance despite double-digit volume increases, saving time and money.
With better technology like GovQA's automated workflow compliance software paired with Veritone's video/audio redaction integration and objective data leading the way, law enforcement agencies have the opportunity to shine a light on their operations and answer the public's call for increased transparency.
The webinar is free and open to everyone. Advance registration is recommended.
About GovQA
GovQA LLC is part of Granicus, which connects governments with the people they serve by providing the first and only civic engagement platform for the public sector. GovQA is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS automated workflow solutions for government compliance. Customers use our software to more easily process and manage public records and information requests from citizens, the media, and other government offices. With 20 years' experience in advanced technology for government agencies, GovQA combines trusted tools and security, proven government expertise, and a scalable platform that enables cities, counties, and state agencies to securely collect and control time-sensitive information within, across, and outside governments. GovQA's proprietary Peers in Public Records (PiPR) Index is the only index that tracks trends in public records for state and local governments. GovQA is headquartered outside of Chicago with coverage across the United States. Visit http://www.govqa.com for more information.
About Veritone
Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™ powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and has offices in London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.
