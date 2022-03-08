LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WAV, LLC, a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment, and Nomadix® Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced WAV will now supply Nomadix's suite of internet and guest-facing technologies through its channel across North America. As a complete, one-stop shop, WAV will provide pre-sales engineering, link licensing, stocking, network design and post-sales services for Nomadix's product portfolio to enable MDUs and hoteliers to build reliable Wi-Fi networks and create better traveler and tenant experiences.
With the recent launch of Nomadix Networks, WAV will now offer the portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 access points, controllers and LAN switches, designed to align to stringent hospitality standards, and ensure performance, quality, simplicity and affordability. These new products are complementary to the rest of the Nomadix product portfolio, including its patented and trusted internet gateway family that has been the preferred solution for many of the top brands and properties around the world.
"As the leader of providing all-things Internet, we welcome the addition of the new Nomadix Networks product line to fulfill the demand for quality Wi-Fi 6 HSIA solutions with available inventory. Together, we can provide new value and opportunities for our customers through products that have a long history of reliability and performance," said Norm Dumbroff, WAV's President. "Aligning to the changing landscape and expectations for IoT and stronger bandwidth while at home and traveling, the addition of Nomadix offers smart apartment functionality and guest-facing technologies to help our partners deliver better experiences to the market."
"We are excited to partner and introduce our new Nomadix Networks portfolio with WAV. Combining their expertise, certified engineers and wonderful support teams, we are confident our joint customers will benefit from the technology and service we can provide together," said Speleos Dravillas, chief revenue officer for Nomadix. "Leveraging decades of expertise between the two companies, we believe now is the time for properties to upgrade their infrastructure and add smart technologies to better align to new expectations and build a solid foundation for the future."
WAV will also now offer Nomadix Casting, Angie in-room digital concierge devices, Hotel Portal and Managed Wi-Fi for MDU. For more information, visit: http://www.wavonline.com.
About WAV
WAV is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its partner community, including (but not limited to): technical support, RF predictive analysis, FCC coordination, installation & diagnostics. "We Make the Internet Work". For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit our website at: http://www.wavonline.com.
About Nomadix
With more than 25 years of experience, Nomadix enables over 5 million daily internet connections in over 150 countries. A global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management, its patented gateways are the industry standard in hospitality, used by tens of thousands of properties and supporting millions of rooms worldwide. The company provides hotel and property owners, brands, property management groups and managed service providers (MSPs) with a suite of solutions that will enhance the guest and tenant experience, today and into the future. From in-room entertainment with TV casting, to secure Wi-Fi with an expanded Nomadix Networks portfolio, to Angie in-room voice assistants, to a cloud telephony service – travelers can feel at home wherever they go. For more information, visit nomadix.com.
