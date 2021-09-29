SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Solution Provider, Technology Integration Group (TIG) acknowledges the passing of their Founder and CEO, Bruce A. Geier. At age 68, he peacefully passed away at home on September 11, 2021. Geier founded TIG, and aggressively grew from one office headquartered in San Diego to a national footprint of 20 US offices and now a formidable global technology solution provider with offices in Canada and China. Geier built a tremendous reputation among his suppliers as well as state, local, federal and commercial clients for its superior IT expertise and personal touch, and considered its employees essential to its success. Geier left an indelible mark on the technology channel industry that runs deep. He is an icon and a friend to many.
Tom Janecek will assume the reigns as Chief Executive Officer. Janecek is also the CFO and partner to Geier for over 30 years. TIG names, Vince Lamb as President. Lamb is the former Sr. VP of Professional Services who over the last 20 years worked closely with Geier and Janecek, playing an intricate part of the successful strategy to build and solidify TIG as an International Premier Solutions Integrator. TIG names Jeff Di Rado as Executive Vice President. Di Rado is the former Sr. VP of Technology Solutions who has also been instrumental in TIG's transformation as a Service and Solutions led company. Di Rado will oversee all TIG revenue streams.
"Bruce was a visionary leader with an indomitable presence that was felt throughout our business, both through the many lives he touched personally and the strong foundation of uncompromising values of loyalty and integrity he built," said Tom Janecek, CEO/CFO, Technology Integration Group. "We are extremely confident that Vince and the rest of TIG's leadership team are capable of effectively driving forward the mission. The TIG family whole heartily embraces a 'One TIG' philosophy with all team members contributing to the execution of Bruce's vision."
"We know the impact of Bruce's legacy, and it is because of that legacy we will stay on our path to fully support modernizing technology and delivering the high value services and solutions our customers require," said Lamb. "We honor his iconic contribution as our founder and to the industry. He was our leader and a best friend. We will miss him immensely."
TIG's global family extends our deepest condolences to Geier's wife, children, extended family and to his many, clients, colleagues, suppliers and friends all over the world.
The family will announce plans for a celebration of life service/memorial in the near future. Donations can be made in Bruce's name to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
TIG is a premier full-service IT Solutions Provider with 40 years of experience providing end-to-end technology and IT infrastructure solutions in 70 countries. In addition to the company's headquarters in San Diego, TIG has 20 offices located in Albuquerque, Atlanta, Denver, Honolulu, Indianapolis, Irvine, Knoxville, Los Angeles, Pensacola, Philadelphia, Portland, Richmond, Sacramento, San Antonio, Seattle, Tampa, Ottawa & Toronto Canada and Shanghai China. For more information visit tig.com
