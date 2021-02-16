Technology Partners Logo

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Partners, a leading technology solutions provider and St. Louis' largest temp IT staffing agency in 2020, has won the 2021 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards from ClearlyRated for providing superior service and satisfaction to clients and candidates for five consecutive years. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Indeed and Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates.

Technology Partners received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 80% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 40%. Additionally, Technology Partners received a Net Promoter® Score of 87.5% from their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 28% in 2020.  On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"From day one, it has been our goal and privilege to take exceptional care of our consultants and delight our clients," said Technology Partners CEO Lisa Nichols. "We are grateful for all the consultants who have entrusted part of their career journey to us as well as our esteemed clients who have trusted us with fulfilling their workforce challenges. Receiving Best of Staffing for 5+ consecutive years is an honor that we do not take lightly."

"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg

About Technology Partners Technology Partners is an award-winning, Chesterfield-based company that provides premier IT staffing and solutions. With over 25 years of experience, the company has partnered with hundreds of corporate clients across a range of industries nationwide, primarily fintech, healthcare and agriculture. It is a certified Women Business Enterprise and was built upon a revolutionary transparent-margin business model. Technology Partners provides a competitive advantage for its clients while giving consultants higher salaries and career control. For more information, visit www.technologypartners.net.

