TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The current main challenge in technology transfer for both CDMO and sponsors is the timely completion of milestones within their approved budgets. Working effectively with limited small-scale data is more critical for a biopharmaceutical CDMO, as it directly impacts the project cost and timeline, in turn influencing the collaboration with the client.
At Syngene, we have successfully devised a systemic approach demonstrating 'first-time right' technology transfer processes to our GMP manufacturing plant. This approach, when applied to scale-up projects, ensures timely achieving of clinical and commercial milestones, compressed time-to-market expectations and significant reduction in cost by avoiding multiple engineering/technical batches. It also helps in speeding up last mile delivery (products to patients). So far, Syngene has achieved 15 successful technology transfers in the last two and a half years, without any failure or major technical glitches.
This presentation will cover:
- Approach design, evaluation criteria and a risk mitigation plan to ensure 'first time right'
- A decision flow chart for technology transfer evaluation
- Confidence level assessments using decision trees
- Case studies which demonstrate Syngene's experience in achieving 100 percent 'first time right'
- Case studies on technology transfer of upstream and downstream processes (monoclonal antibody production process)
Join Amit Jogi, Sr. General Manager, Syngene International Limited, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Technology Transfer: A Systemic Approach to Achieve Manufacturing Process Milestones.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks