NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechnologyAdvice, a full-service B2B media company and leading provider of media, brand, and demand services has purchased TechRepublic, the B2B brand previously owned by Red Ventures and CNET Media Group. The acquisition will include a global team of dynamic technology and media professionals who will augment TechnologyAdvice's growing team in the US, the UK, Singapore and Australia.
For more than 20 years, TechRepublic has been a leading resource for IT and business decision makers with innovative web, video, and audio content that reaches an impressive global community of more than 18 million registered users.
"The acquisition of TechRepublic presents an incredible opportunity for TechnologyAdvice to build upon our core purpose of creating opportunity for technology buyers, technology vendors, our team members, and our communities. The deal grows our audience substantially - enabling our 600+ technology clients to more intelligently engage with over 10 million technology users every month. We are continuing to innovate in the ways we serve technology users with the best technology news, recommendations, and reviews. Perhaps the most exciting thing for me about this deal is that we now have a truly global operation with the ability to serve technology vendors and users around the world" said TechnologyAdvice Founder and CEO, Rob Bellenfant.
The deal further spurs TechnologyAdvice's trajectory of intense growth which began in early 2020 with the acquisition of Quinstreet's B2B media business unit, a move that added world-class talent, proprietary technology, and best-in-class content to TechnologyAdvice's core performance marketing services.
The strategic moves of the last 18 months have positioned TechnologyAdvice as a major player in the B2B media space with the capability to to meet technology buyers at every point in their increasingly unique journeys. "We provide the best information to technology buyers no matter what their buying journey looks like,'' says Bellenfant. "Our goal is to meet tech buyers where they are, taking into account their personal preferences for consuming the wealth of information available to them. TechRepublic expands our ability to provide true omnichannel experiences for tech buyers and engagement opportunities for vendors."
