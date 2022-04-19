Latest enhancements enable GovCon and aerospace and defense organizations to drive new efficiencies throughout pre- and post-award processes and more rapidly formulate smart teaming strategies
MCLEAN, Va., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechnoMile, a leading provider of transformative cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win and retain more business with the government from go-to-market through contract closeout, today announced the latest release of its integrated Growth and Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) Suites that are part of the TechnoMile platform. With its latest release, TechnoMile has strengthened its platform's sales enablement features, enhanced its built-in market intelligence capabilities to empower rapid teammate matchmaking, increased the range of industry-specific workflows automated by its platform, and expanded the application of its platform's OCR/AI/ML technology to drive additional contract management efficiencies.
"There's simply no industry comparable to government contracting, and our clients see measurable value in partnering with a solution provider, like TechnoMile, that delivers industry-specific technology and continuously enhances it with timely, relevant features to address the market's complex and evolving sales, contracting and compliance needs," said Kevin Brancato, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at TechnoMile. "Our platform's new teammate matchmaking capabilities are a perfect example. With the recent issuance of the initial Polaris solicitations and two more on the way, the tools and intelligence used to identify potential teaming partners are top of mind for many of our clients. With our latest product release, clients are now well equipped to rapidly formulate teaming strategies for any opportunity that best position them to win."
TechnoMile solutions are purpose-built to help GovCon, aerospace and defense, and other types of organizations manage the entire lifecycle of doing business with the government on a single, secure cloud platform. Out-of-the-box, the company's best-in-class solutions support industry-specific workflows that automate business processes, improve collaboration across teams and departments, and tightly connect pre- and post-award activities. Highlights from the latest release include:
- Teammate Matchmaking: TechnoMile Competitive Insights, the market and contact intelligence platform embedded within TechnoMile's Growth Suite, now enables capture, IDIQ/GWAC, and alliances managers to quickly and easily identify the most ideal potential teaming partners for an opportunity based on a vendor's past experience, small business set-asides status, agency relationships, contract vehicle access and more.
- More Tailored Strategic Selling Scorecard: This scorecard's new categorization and roll-up scoring capabilities allow companies to align their Growth Suite more precisely to their specific sales process, better equipping them to track and enforce completion of key BD and capture activities by opportunity stage, gauge individual team member performance, and assess opportunity and pipeline health.
- Global Calendar: BD, capture and account managers have a personalized, consolidated calendar view of deadlines and events they are tracking across all of their opportunities and/or accounts, offering rapid, one-stop visibility that helps ensure nothing slips through the cracks.
- OCI Vetting: TechnoMile now enables companies to digitally manage their Organizational Conflict of Interest review and approval workflows and document any OCI mitigation plan related to an opportunity, streamlining this analysis, and helping to reduce potential legal, financial and reputational risk.
- Intelligent Contract Ingestion Enhancements: TechnoMile continues to expand the range of standard award and solicitation documents that can be intelligently ingested into its GRC Suite, significantly speeding the detailed setup of new contract records, tracking of modifications and capture of CPARS evaluations in the system.
- Automated Contract Obligation & Deliverable Management: TechnoMile's GRC Suite now intelligently extracts deliverables, CDRLs, and other obligations from ingested award and solicitation documents to streamline the capture of contract deliverables and tasks in the system and bolster an organization's ability to maintain compliance.
- Contract Closeout: Companies can initiate and manage their closeout process and assign tasks to stakeholders using the GRC Suite, ensuring all required closeout tasks are completed and documented in compliance with FAR and any agency-specific requirements and timeframes.
- CPARS Response Management: Organizations can track CPARS evaluations within the GRC Suite, route them internally to capture feedback and substantiating documentation to shape responses, as well as leverage this past performance data to better inform future pursuits.
- Expanded Federal Clause Library: Now, in addition to FAR and DFARS clauses, the GRC Suite's clause library comes pre-populated with agency supplements such as AFARS, AFFARS, NMCARS, and DLAD. This expanded content is supported by the solution's automated clause library management feature, which allows contracts professionals to check for available clause revisions on acquisition.gov without leaving the GRC Suite and automatically update their clause library, removing the burden of manual clause maintenance.
"The latest updates to Growth strengthen our clients' ability to enforce the use of a consistent, effective sales process across their entire team and keep individuals focused on the right activities to qualify, capture and win federal business. On top of this, with the Strategic Selling Scorecard enhancements, executives gain another barometer of individual opportunity and overall pipeline health that can be used to help guide smarter B&P investment," said Matt Pinkston, Senior Vice President of Product Management at TechnoMile and responsible for the company's Growth Suite.
Added Nathan Nellapalli, Vice President of Product Management at TechnoMile, who guides the strategy for the company's GRC Suite, "TechnoMile's latest product innovation reflects our ongoing commitment to helping federal contractors streamline and automate critical, often time-consuming processes throughout the entire contract lifecycle. We are always working to enhance our GRC solution in ways that allow contracts professionals to shift more of their time and focus to serving as a contracts risk and compliance advisor to the business, which ultimately better serves their organizations' growth objectives."
TechnoMile will also be exhibiting and demoing these new product capabilities at TechNet Cyber 2022, April 26-28, in booth #4022.
About TechnoMile
From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies optimize BD and capture processes, source market and contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers and gain an information advantage that elevates enterprise performance. TechnoMile serves more than 200 clients ranging from growing small businesses, to mid-market organizations, to Fortune 500 companies, including over half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 50 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.
