MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechnoMile, a leading provider of innovative cloud solutions that empower companies to pursue, win and retain more business with the government from capture through contract, today announced a new partnership with DocuSign, which offers the world's #1 e-signature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud. With this partnership, TechnoMile's Agreement Management solution now seamlessly integrates DocuSign eSignature into its workflows, giving clients the ability to securely, quickly and conveniently execute and manage any type of agreement.
TechnoMile Agreement Management is designed to complement both the TechnoMile Growth and GRC product suites, streamlining the creation, negotiation and execution of any commercial agreement – such as an NDA, TA, PIA, SOW, or MSA – that may be required during a client's pursuit and capture of a government contract, or during the post-award delivery period. Managing both sell-side and buy-side obligations in one system allows TechnoMile clients to more effectively manage risk and compliance as they establish partner and subcontractor agreements and seamlessly flow down clauses.
Using TechnoMile Agreement Management, clients can efficiently generate agreements, dynamically route them for approval, and manage an on- or offline redlining process that accelerates agreement review cycles. Once negotiations are complete, the integration with eSignature enables fast, easy, auditable execution of the agreement.
DocuSign eSignature is FedRAMP authorized, which complements TechnoMile's ability to deliver solutions that satisfy the highly stringent cloud security requirements of companies doing business with the federal government.
"TechnoMile is excited to provide our clients with industry-leading e-signature capabilities that are embedded directly into their agreement management workflows. We constantly strive to find new ways to introduce efficiencies and improved compliance and risk management into our clients' business processes, and our partnership with DocuSign squarely aligns with this objective," said Ashish Khot, CEO, TechnoMile.
TechnoMile provides a best-in-class cloud platform that is purpose-built to help companies navigate the unique complexities and lifecycle of government sales. The company's Growth Suite drives efficient, collaborative opportunity management processes, bringing together internal and external data sources and applying artificial intelligence to produce unique insights that help clients win more federal, state and local contracts – on average, boosting win rates by 11 percent. Post award, the TechnoMile GRC Suite delivers automation and machine learning capabilities that significantly streamline contract administration, while helping to eliminate hidden risks in contracts and easing the burden of maintaining compliance and audit-readiness throughout the contract lifecycle.
About TechnoMile
TechnoMile is a leading provider of innovative cloud solutions that empower companies to pursue, win and retain more business with the government from capture through contract. With TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies gain unique competitive insights, source contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and, ultimately, gain a competitive advantage that results in more contract wins and serves as a catalyst for continued growth. TechnoMile serves more than 150 clients, including 10 of the top 15 defense contractors and more than 50% of the top 200 government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.
