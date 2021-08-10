MCLEAN, Virginia, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechnoMile, a leading provider of innovative cloud solutions that empower companies to pursue, win and retain more business with the government from capture through contract, today announced the appointment of Kevin Brancato as senior vice president of product strategy. Brancato will be responsible for guiding the company's vision and strategy to advance its cloud platform, which fuses data and leverages leading-edge technologies to help government contractors improve efficiency, gain actionable insights and mitigate risk throughout the entire capture-to-contract process, resulting in more contract wins.
TechnoMile recently partnered with K1 Investment Management to secure a $20 million commitment, accelerating the company's ability to innovate and scale. As an additional growth catalyst, TechnoMile also secured a $7.5 million credit facility from Bridge Bank's Technology Banking Group to further support its working and growth capital needs. With this infusion of funds, TechnoMile is making key strategic hires and expanding headcount across all areas of its business to support its rapidly growing client base. Brancato is one of a handful of select new hires that are part of this strategy.
Brancato, a veteran of the government contracting space and a seasoned product executive, brings more than two decades of experience researching, modeling and analyzing the federal government's budget and spend and transforming this data into actionable intelligence for both the public and private sectors. Before joining TechnoMile, he served as the product management director at Bloomberg Government and led BGOV's product strategy, directing the company's product, data and analysis teams. Prior to BGOV, Brancato was a management scientist at the RAND Corporation, where he analyzed weapon system cost and defense manpower policies.
"Empowering our clients to effectually leverage data to drive decisions and gain a competitive advantage is central to what we're trying to accomplish at TechnoMile," said Ashish Khot, CEO, TechnoMile. "Kevin brings an incredible wealth of experience translating data into insight, as well as building successful products. We couldn't be more excited to add his expertise to our team."
Commenting on why he chose to join TechnoMile, Brancato stated, "TechnoMile deeply understands the unique buying, selling and compliance needs of government contractors and has created the only cloud platform that's purpose-built to drive efficiency, inject intelligence and mitigate risk throughout the complete capture-to-contract process. This is an amazing foundation on which to build. At the same time, TechnoMile has a demonstrated performance of looking over the horizon of what needs to come next, and my new role at the company further sharpens this focus. I'm thrilled to be a part of shaping the continued evolution of TechnoMile's products and helping our customers successfully compete to win."
TechnoMile provides a best-in-class cloud platform for government contractors that unites internal and external data sources and applies artificial intelligence to produce unique insights that help clients win more federal, state and local contracts – on average, boosting win rates by 11 percent. Post award, the platform delivers automation and machine learning capabilities that significantly streamline contract administration, while easing the burden of maintaining compliance and audit-readiness throughout the contract lifecycle.
TechnoMile is a leading provider of innovative cloud solutions that empower companies to pursue, win and retain more business with the government from capture through contract. With TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies gain unique competitive insights, source contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and, ultimately, gain a competitive advantage that results in more contract wins and serves as a catalyst for continued growth. TechnoMile serves more than 150 clients, including 10 of the top 15 defense contractors and more than 50% of the top 200 government contractors.
