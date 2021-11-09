MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechnoMile, a leading provider of transformative cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win and retain more business with the government from capture through contract, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bid2Win Consulting, a strategic advisory and professional services firm. Bid2Win specializes in helping companies break into or expand their presence in the federal market and achieve sustained growth through highly focused corporate strategy, business development, recompete positioning and capture management. With new funding partnerships announced earlier this year, TechnoMile continues to invest in adding seasoned resources who advance the company's ability to serve its rapidly growing client base. The acquisition of Bid2Win is part of these plans, enabling TechnoMile to offer clients strategic value consulting as a complement to its best-in-class Growth Suite for capture management.
"When we talk to clients about how we can better support their growth in the federal market, their needs are clear: they want help optimizing business processes in support of the BD and capture lifecycle, and advice on more effectively using their TechnoMile technology to do so," said Ashish Khot, CEO of TechnoMile. "Now, with the addition of a strategic advisory team, we can better guide and help our clients with questions like, 'How should we organize for this opportunity? How do I use the data in my TechnoMile solution to build a stronger pipeline? What are industry best practices for running this type of capture?' Since TechnoMile's inception, partnering collaboratively with clients to help them elevate business performance has been a cornerstone of our business. Adding strategic advisory capabilities enhances our company's ability to deliver on this promise."
Bid2Win is comprised of senior capture executives who lead, teach, design and execute strategic growth and capture opportunities for clients. The firm offers a robust range of capture management services that include training and mentoring capture teams, conducting Black Hat and competitive analysis, teammate matchmaking, optimizing re-compete positioning to win, as well as comprehensive support to develop and even execute a client's capture plan. Bid2Win also helps companies assess their business plan and strategize where and how to break into the federal market, develop marketing and outreach plans, and build pipeline through identification and early qualification of leads.
"As we've worked shoulder to shoulder with our clients to guide, and in some cases, run their captures, my team and I have had ample hands-on experience with the technologies that companies are using to support these efforts. TechnoMile's Growth Suite is hands down the best solution in the market for running efficient, cost-effective captures and keeping BD and capture teams focused on the right activities, at the right time to deliver wins," said Helene Johnson, President and CEO of Bid2Win, who will be transitioning to the role of TechnoMile's Chief Value Officer. "Joining forces with TechnoMile is a natural fit for us. While the strategy of BD and capture is one aspect of the recipe for successful growth, organizations must also understand how to properly leverage technology so that BD and capture teams have better decision support and spend less time worrying about process and administrative tasks. As part of the TechnoMile team, we'll be equipped to advise clients on taking both their capture strategy and their capture technology to the next level to drive sustained growth."
TechnoMile provides a best-in-class cloud platform that is purpose-built to help companies navigate the unique complexities and lifecycle of government sales. The company's Growth Suite drives efficient, collaborative opportunity management processes, bringing together internal and external data sources and applying artificial intelligence to produce unique insights that help clients win more federal, state and local contracts – on average, boosting win rates by 11 percent. Post award, the TechnoMile GRC Suite delivers automation and machine learning capabilities that significantly streamline contract administration, while helping to eliminate hidden risks in contracts and easing the burden of maintaining compliance and audit-readiness throughout the contract lifecycle.
TechnoMile is a leading provider of transformative cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win and retain more business with the government from capture through contract. With TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies gain unique competitive insights, source contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and, ultimately, gain a competitive advantage that results in more contract wins and serves as a catalyst for continued growth.
