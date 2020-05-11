- Technopath is launching Multichem® ID-COVID-19 Quality Control Solutions that will reduce potential errors, and allow laboratories to release patient test results with confidence. - Multichem COVID-19 Solutions are carefully manufactured to closely mimic patient samples offering a clinically relevant solution irrespective of the antibody test or instrument system. - The Multichem Portfolio provides the clinical laboratory community the assurance of independent quality control (QC) checks and longer-term QC monitoring, helping laboratories detect instrument, reagent and procedural errors.