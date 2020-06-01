NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, the category leader in Intelligent Visual Assistance, has won the Auggie award for Best Use of AI, recognizing the company's unique self-service customer assistant powered by Augmented Reality and Computer Vision AI.
TechSee's next-generation AR assistant, built on a range of patented technologies, enables customers to independently resolve a wide variety of issues that cannot be handled by traditional "blind" chatbots. The customer simply points their smartphone at their equipment, allowing the real-time recognition of the device and its issue with over 98% accuracy, and the location of a proven resolution from the company's knowledge base. Using real-time AR tracking, step-by-step visual and conversational guidance is then provided on the customer's mobile screen, to explain the actions required.
In use cases ranging from onboarding and installation to troubleshooting and maintenance, the solution is already driving unprecedented call deflection and self-service containment rates, enhancing customer experience and slashing operational costs for leading enterprises.
In a strong field, TechSee was chosen on account of its groundbreaking fusion of AR and AI and the enormous potential of its solution. The award comes hot on the heels of TechSee's inclusion in Fast Company's top ten list of the most innovative AR companies of 2020, and after the company won Computing Magazine's prize for Most Innovative AI Solution at the AI & Machine Learning Awards.
Eitan Cohen, Founder and CEO of TechSee, said: "We're delighted to have been honored by the Auggie judges. This award is testament to the vision and talent of our Product and R&D teams, who have gone above and beyond to redefine the future of self-service technology.
"Enterprises across industries understand the growing demand for fast, effective, low-effort self-service experiences. We believe that AR assistants will soon replace user manuals, simplifying the way consumers interact with physical products, and I'm looking forward to seeing more implementations of our visual virtual assistant in the months and years ahead."
About TechSee
TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain with the ﬁrst visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, artiﬁcial intelligence and big data. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with oﬃces in New York, London, and Madrid.
