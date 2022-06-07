OKEMOS, Mich. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSmith Corporation, experts in visual communication, today announced the new version of its acclaimed Camtasia video software. TechSmith Camtasia 2022 offers a host of new features that enable users to record and edit video more quickly and creatively. This release is focused on helping customers tell a compelling story with their mouse cursor and easily add visual effects and treatments that make videos more engaging. New transitions, templates, elements, and other creative enhancements, such as Blend Mode, make it easier than ever to create more professional and visually captivating videos in even less time. In addition to these creative enhancements, TechSmith has revolutionized how videos are edited. Camtasia 2022 videos can now be sent to TechSmith Audiate for automatic transcription and the ability to edit them like a text document. Audiate can then send the project back to Camtasia with all changes synched on the timeline.

Camtasia 2022 is available now for $299.99 USD from the TechSmith online store and select resellers. Customers with an active Maintenance contract will receive the upgrade for free. Discounted pricing is available for existing customers upgrading from Camtasia 2021 and Camtasia 2020. A 30-day trial version can be downloaded from the Camtasia website.The software is available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Japanese.

About TechSmith

TechSmith screen capture and recording software products, Snagit and Camtasia, are perfect for anyone who wants to create and share images and videos for better training, tutorials, lessons, and everyday communication.

TechSmith Corporation

Sarah Sanders

International Business Strategist

Email: press@techsmith.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techsmith-camtasia-2022-new-creative-possibilities-with-cursor-features-and-optimized-video-effects-301561084.html

SOURCE TechSmith

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.