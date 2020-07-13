ATLANTA, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars Atlanta, in partnership with Cox Enterprises, has announced the 10 startups that have earned spots in its 2020 accelerator program. As the sole sponsor for the fifth consecutive year, Cox offers up-and-coming companies vital funding and advisement in an effort to expand Atlanta's economy and culture of innovation. Techstars received hundreds of applications from founders worldwide.
"When I began talking with founders in early January, the world looked very different than it did by the time applications were due in early April," said David Payne, managing director of Techstars Atlanta. "The Techstars network is a powerful ally for startups, and this seemed to resonate with founders, especially as the world became unsteady."
This year's class is heavily consumer-focused, with seven B2C startups. Overall, it includes four startups from the U.S. South, and also represents founders from Colorado, Pennsylvania, Washington, Washington, D.C. and Canada. They are:
- Arrived (Seattle, Wash.) | A residential real estate company that empowers renters to build equity and accelerate their path to home ownership.
- AutoDo-It (Alpharetta, Ga.) | A one-stop-shop community and e-commerce platform built to empower the DIY/DIFM automotive communities.
- BOS Framework (Nashville, Tenn.) | A comprehensive approach to building better products faster, allowing developers to set up a new project in the cloud with DevOps and built-in functionality in under five minutes.
- Growth Collective (Atlanta, Ga.) | A streamlined service that connects clients to its exclusive network of vetted, independent marketing talent.
- Meal Me (Atlanta, Ga.) An app that helps users find restaurants from multiple food delivery apps and compares them to find the fastest and cheapest options.
- Please Assist Me (Washington, D.C.) An all-in-one home management app that connects users with assistants who help with grocery shopping, errands, house cleaning and more.
- Poppy (Washington, D.C.) A new, transparent way to buy wedding, event and gift flowers, powered by a network of floral designers working from home.
- Swivl (Denver, Colo.). A service that combines natural language processing and its no-code workflow editor to automate customers' most repetitive and expensive processes. Its method saves time, reduces stress and transforms customer engagement.
- This App Saves Lives (Philadelphia, Pa.) A free mobile app that rewards drivers who choose not to engage in phone-based distracted driving.
- Treasure (Toronto, Canada) An educational money app for kids that teaches them to save smart and spend wisely.
Techstars boasts a worldwide network of successful entrepreneurs and investors. Techstars Atlanta is a 13-week program that helps founders build their business network, receive individualized support and learn the building blocks of a successful business.
The program is usually based out of Ponce City Market in Midtown Atlanta, but will be virtual this year. Mentor madness, where more than 1,000 hours of mentorship is provided by leading subject matter experts, including Techstars staffers and Cox employees, will kick off the program. Techstars Atlanta will culminate in a virtual Demo Day on Oct. 19. All 10 startups will pitch to investors and community supporters.
"There are a number of unique qualities that make Atlanta ideal for startups," said Mark Lewis, vice president of Strategy and Corporate Development at Cox Enterprises. "Businesses have access to talent from the city's powerhouse educational institutions, and the diverse community offers access to new ideas and ways of thinking. By attracting top talent and helping businesses scale, we are committed to making Atlanta a vibrant ecosystem."
