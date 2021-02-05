NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Silk, a creative digital agency, announces the launch of a new, cutting-edge website for Tecnam Aircraft, an Italian next-generation piston aircraft manufacturer.
The new website, as prestigious as the brand itself, is designed to reflect Tecnam's recognizable style best described as "the Italian way to fly."
Website visitors can now glide through the site, exploring the company's latest aircraft models, technological innovation, corporate information, news center and more.
Digital Silk's goal was to create a luxurious user experience true to Tecnam's identity, that would help the company increase their global brand awareness. From the digital strategy to design and development, the agency crafted every aspect of the site carefully to educate the user on the company's unique value proposition, as well as guide them effortlessly to the conversion points.
A defining aspect of the company's brand, Digital Silk's designers translated Tecnam's compelling history into an immersive visual experience. The Legacy page walks the user through the memories and photos of the brand's defining moments, starting in 1935 and 'safely landing' on the present day.
"Even in these unpredictable times Tecnam keeps launching new initiatives to spread positivity in the market," said TECNAM Managing Director Giovanni Pascale Langer. "The new website is an important pillar in Tecnam's new marketing strategies. Just as Tecnam sets the standards in our industry, so does our new website. Our team at Digital Silk has interpreted our proud corporate legacy into a beautiful digital experience."
About Digital Silk:
Digital Silk is a creative digital agency focused on growing brands online. From custom websites to digital marketing, Digital Silk creates SUPERIOR digital experiences to drive higher conversions, greater brand engagement and measurable results.
About Tecnam:
Tecnam is an Italian aircraft manufacturer with a global network of dealers and service centers. The company produces light general aviation next-generation piston aircraft with two to 11 seats for commercial operators, special mission, flight schools and private owners.
