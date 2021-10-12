DENVER, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TECOBI, a leading SaaS company in the automotive industry, today announced it has raised $1.5 million in debt round financing. The financing was led by Lighter Capital, the largest provider of non-dilutive debt capital to start ups.
TECOBI will use the funding primarily to fuel growth and keep up with new client demand as they expand their operations and provide service to an increasing number of clients in North America.
"As our company growth accelerates and transforms to a SaaS revenue model, we felt growth capital could be effectively deployed across further software development and increasing our sales force headcount," said TECOBI Founder and CEO Jason Girdner. "We are delighted that Lightner Capital believed in us and saw the level of commitment we have to client success."
Over the past year, TECOBI has seen growth of approximately ten percent per month from its SaaS platform and next-generation CRM software. Currently, TECOBI provides services for nearly 1000 clients in North America, including dealers and recently added services for individual salespeople.
About TECOBI
TECOBI is a leading SaaS company in the automotive industry. TECOBI's wholly developed software provides auto dealers and salespeople access to a text message-based platform that delivers the best solution for follow-up with sales leads. TECOBI offers human-to-human interaction, as opposed to most other CRM-type services, which use passive robot solutions. TECOBI services both independent and franchise relationships in North America.
More information can be found at: http://www.TECOBI.com
Jason Girdner, TECOBI, +1 720-791-3066, jason@tecobi.com
