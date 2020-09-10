MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended July 31, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
First Quarter Highlights:
- Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $12.3 million in Q1 2021, up from $9.8 million in Q1 2020. The increase was primarily driven by SaaS.
- SaaS Revenue in Q1 2021 was up 121% to $3.8 million, up from $1.7 million in Q1 2020. At July 31, 2020, contracted SaaS backlogi was up 10% sequentially to $57.0 million from $52.0 million at April 30, 2020.
- ARRi at July 31, 2020 was up 29% to $49.3 million compared to $38.3 million at July 31, 2019 and up 4% sequentially from April 30, 2020 on a constant currency basis.
- During Q1 2021, SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) basis) were $2.4 million, a 5x increase over $0.4 million reported in Q1 2020.
- Professional services revenue was up 15% to $11.2 million in Q1 2021 up from $9.7 million in Q1 2020. This increase continues the sequential trend from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Professional services bookings were up 90% to $14.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $7.4 million in the same period last year.
- Total revenue was a record $28.1 million, 16% higher than $24.3 million reported for Q1 2020.
- Gross margin was stable at 48% compared to the prior year and up sequentially compared to 46% in Q4 2020. Total gross profit increased to $13.5 million, up 17% from $11.5 million in Q1 2020, generally in line with revenue growth.
- Operating expenses increased to $11.5 million, higher by $0.5 million or 4% compared to $11.0 million in Q1 fiscal 2020.
- Profit from operations was $2.0 million, compared to $0.5 million in Q1 2020.
- Profit was $1.2 million or $0.08 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q1 2021 compared to a loss of $0.3 million or ($0.02) per share for the same period in fiscal 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA i was $3.5 million in Q1 2021, up 76% compared to $2.0 million in Q1 2020.
"The first quarter of fiscal 2021 represented a continuation of the positive trends set in the last fiscal year," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "This is our sixth straight quarter reporting record revenue which is particularly pleasing given the economic backdrop caused by the pandemic. We added another hospital network and saw major expansions and upgrades from our account base. We are also seeing robust growth in our pipeline of business which continues to set records for the company on a quarterly sequential basis."
Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We had significant sequential growth in SaaS revenue in Q1 2021, up 45% compared to Q4 2020 and up 121% versus Q1 2020. This is driving solid growth in overall recurring revenue which was our largest revenue stream for the quarter. In Q1 fiscal 2021, SaaS revenue represented 31% of our overall recurring revenue stream, up from 18% in the same quarter last year. We are pleased with this significant progress in our continued transition to SaaS."
Results from operations
Trailing 12
Trailing 12
3 months ended
3 months ended
months ended
months ended
July 31, 2020
July 31, 2019
July 31, 2020
July 31, 2019
Total Revenue
$
28,091
$
24,250
$
108,696
$
84,417
Cloud, Maintenance and Subscription Revenue
12,253
9,782
43,529
34,073
Gross Profit
13,490
11,533
52,275
41,390
Gross Margin %
48%
48%
48%
49%
Operating Expenses
11,522
11,030
46,102
42,587
Op. Ex. As % of Revenue
41%
45%
42%
50%
Profit from Operations
1,968
503
6,173
(1,197)
Adjusted EBITDA ii
3,509
1,995
11,785
4,235
EPS basic
0.09
(0.02)
0.29
(0.08)
EPS diluted
0.08
(0.02)
0.28
(0.08)
License Bookings
461
393
4,786
5,364
SAAS ARR Bookings
2,370
380
10,748
2,008
Annual Recurring Revenue
49,293
38,348
49,293
38,348
Professional Services Backlog
38,060
22,229
38,060
22,229
On September 10, 2020 the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share payable on October 9, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2020.
Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.
About Tecsys
Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.
Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Non-IFRS Measures
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
The terms and definitions of the non-GAAP measure used in this MD&A and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are provided below. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation.
EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.
The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for three months ended July 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019 derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements, is as follows:
Three months ended
Three months ended
Profit (loss) for the period
$ 1,235
$ (267)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets
533
477
Amortization of deferred development costs
103
162
Amortization of other intangible assets
408
413
Interest expense
276
282
Interest income
(50)
(29)
Income taxes
735
349
EBITDA
$ 3,240
$ 1,387
Adjustments for:
269
188
Restructuring costs
-
420
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 3,509
$ 1,995
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at July 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
July 31, 2020
April 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 15,932
$ 27,528
Short-term investments
20,020
10,000
Accounts receivable
17,451
18,434
Work in progress
1,154
837
Other receivables
2,840
1,633
Tax credits
5,111
4,162
Inventory
599
634
Prepaid expenses
4,574
3,778
Total current assets
67,681
67,006
Non-current assets
Other long-term receivables
356
350
Tax credits
4,739
4,624
Property and equipment
2,602
2,823
Right-of-use assets
8,022
8,234
Contract acquisition costs
2,519
2,324
Deferred development costs
1,106
1,103
Other intangible assets
13,852
13,401
Goodwill
17,861
17,540
Deferred tax assets
7,025
7,028
Total non-current assets
58,082
57,427
Total assets
$ 125,763
$ 124,433
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 17,241
$ 19,933
Deferred revenue
18,165
16,163
Current portion of long-term debt
1,231
1,231
Other current liabilities
4,809
4,670
Lease obligations
920
922
Total current liabilities
42,366
42,919
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
9,300
9,600
Deferred tax liabilities
1,716
1,638
Lease obligations
8,961
9,157
Total non-current liabilities
19,977
20,395
Total liabilities
62,343
63,314
Equity
Share capital
40,901
40,901
Contributed surplus
11,233
10,964
Retained earnings
9,208
8,838
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,078
416
Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company
63,420
61,119
Total liabilities and equity
$ 125,763
$ 124,433
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Three-month periods ended July 31, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)
July 31, 2020
July 31, 2019
Proprietary products
$ 644
$ 444
Third-party products
3,982
3,652
Cloud, maintenance and subscription
12,253
9,782
Professional services
11,192
9,742
Reimbursable expenses
20
630
Total revenue
28,091
24,250
Cost of revenue:
Products
3,242
2,962
Services
11,339
9,125
Reimbursable expenses
20
630
Total cost of revenue
14,601
12,717
Gross profit
13,490
11,533
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
4,997
4,508
General and administration
2,426
2,384
Research and development, net of tax credits
4,099
3,718
Restructuring costs
-
420
Total operating expenses
11,522
11,030
Profit from operations
1,968
503
Net finance (income) costs
(2)
421
Profit before income taxes
1,970
82
Income tax expense
735
349
Profit (loss) attributable to the owners of the Company
$ 1,235
$ (267)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges
1,109
136
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
553
(357)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the owners of the Company
$ 2,897
$ (488)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$ 0.09
$ (0.02)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 0.08
$ (0.02)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three-month periods ended July 31, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
July 31, 2020
July 31, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit (loss) for the period
$ 1,235
$ (267)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets
533
477
Amortization of deferred development costs
103
162
Amortization of other intangible assets
408
413
Net finance (income) costs
(2)
421
Unrealized foreign exchange and other
(239)
(252)
Non-refundable tax credits
(309)
(236)
Stock-based compensation
269
188
Income taxes
724
349
Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related
2,722
1,255
Accounts receivable
1,075
1,756
Work in progress
(307)
139
Other receivables
(216)
(714)
Tax credits
(755)
(691)
Inventory
41
14
Prepaid expenses
(789)
(184)
Contract acquisition costs
(195)
(249)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(3,810)
(1,382)
Deferred revenue
1,969
(463)
Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations
(2,987)
(1,774)
Net cash used in operating activities
(265)
(519)
Cash flows from financing activities:
(300)
(236)
Payment of lease obligations
(253)
(242)
Interest paid
(168)
(241)
Net cash used in financing activities
(721)
(719)
Cash flows from investing activities:
(10,000)
-
Interest received
50
29
Acquisitions of property and equipment
(49)
(127)
Acquisitions of other intangible assets
(505)
(63)
Deferred development costs
(106)
(166)
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,610)
(327)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period
(11,596)
(1,565)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
27,528
14,913
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$ 15,932
$ 13,348
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Three-month periods ended July 31, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)
Share capital
Note
Number
Amount
Contributed
Accumulated
Retained
Total
14,416,543
40,901
10,964
416
8,838
61,119
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
1,235
1,235
Other comprehensive
Effective portion
13
-
-
-
1,109
-
1,109
Exchange difference
-
-
-
553
-
553
Stock-based
8
-
-
269
-
-
269
Total comprehensive
-
-
269
1,662
1,235
3,166
Dividends to equity
8
-
-
-
-
(865)
(865)
Total transactions with
-
-
-
-
(865)
(865)
Balance, July 31, 2020
14,416,543
$ 40,901
$ 11,233
$ 2,078
$ 9,208
$ 63,420
Balance, April 30, 2019
13,082,376
$ 19,144
$ 9,943
$ (207)
$ 9,501
$ 38,381
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(267)
(267)
Other comprehensive
Effective portion
revenue hedges
-
-
-
136
-
136
Exchange difference
-
-
-
(357)
-
(357)
Stock-based
-
- 188
-
-
188
Total comprehensive
-
-
188
(221)
(267)
(300)
Dividends to equity
-
-
-
-
(720)
(720)
Total transactions with
-
-
-
-
(720)
(720)
Balance, July 31, 2019
13,082,376
$ 19,144
$ 10,131
$ (428)
$ 8,514
$ 37,361