By Tecsys Inc.

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended July 31, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $12.3 million in Q1 2021, up from $9.8 million in Q1 2020. The increase was primarily driven by SaaS. 
  • SaaS Revenue in Q1 2021 was up 121% to $3.8 million, up from $1.7 million in Q1 2020. At July 31, 2020, contracted SaaS backlogi was up 10% sequentially to $57.0 million from $52.0 million at April 30, 2020.
  • ARRi at July 31, 2020 was up 29% to $49.3 million compared to $38.3 million at July 31, 2019 and up 4% sequentially from April 30, 2020 on a constant currency basis.
  • During Q1 2021, SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) basis) were $2.4 million, a 5x increase over $0.4 million reported in Q1 2020.
  • Professional services revenue was up 15% to $11.2 million in Q1 2021 up from $9.7 million in Q1 2020. This increase continues the sequential trend from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.  Professional services bookings were up 90% to $14.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $7.4 million in the same period last year.
  • Total revenue was a record $28.1 million, 16% higher than $24.3 million reported for Q1 2020.
  • Gross margin was stable at 48% compared to the prior year and up sequentially compared to 46% in Q4 2020. Total gross profit increased to $13.5 million, up 17% from $11.5 million in Q1 2020, generally in line with revenue growth.
  • Operating expenses increased to $11.5 million, higher by $0.5 million or 4% compared to $11.0 million in Q1 fiscal 2020.
  • Profit from operations was $2.0 million, compared to $0.5 million in Q1 2020.
  • Profit was $1.2 million or $0.08 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q1 2021 compared to a loss of $0.3 million or ($0.02) per share for the same period in fiscal 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA i was $3.5 million in Q1 2021, up 76% compared to $2.0 million in Q1 2020.

"The first quarter of fiscal 2021 represented a continuation of the positive trends set in the last fiscal year," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "This is our sixth straight quarter reporting record revenue which is particularly pleasing given the economic backdrop caused by the pandemic. We added another hospital network and saw major expansions and upgrades from our account base. We are also seeing robust growth in our pipeline of business which continues to set records for the company on a quarterly sequential basis."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We had significant sequential growth in SaaS revenue in Q1 2021, up 45% compared to Q4 2020 and up 121% versus Q1 2020. This is driving solid growth in overall recurring revenue which was our largest revenue stream for the quarter. In Q1 fiscal 2021, SaaS revenue represented 31% of our overall recurring revenue stream, up from 18% in the same quarter last year. We are pleased with this significant progress in our continued transition to SaaS." 

Results from operations







Trailing 12


Trailing 12


3 months ended


3 months ended



months ended


months ended


July 31, 2020


July 31, 2019



July 31, 2020


July 31, 2019











Total Revenue

$

28,091

$

24,250


$

108,696

$

84,417

Cloud, Maintenance and Subscription Revenue


12,253


9,782



43,529


34,073

Gross Profit


13,490


11,533



52,275


41,390

Gross Margin %


48%


48%



48%


49%

Operating Expenses


11,522


11,030



46,102


42,587

Op. Ex. As % of Revenue


41%


45%



42%


50%

Profit from Operations


1,968


503



6,173


(1,197)

Adjusted EBITDA ii


3,509


1,995



11,785


4,235

EPS basic


0.09


(0.02)



0.29


(0.08)

EPS diluted


0.08


(0.02)



0.28


(0.08)











License Bookings


461


393



4,786


5,364

SAAS ARR Bookings


2,370


380



10,748


2,008











Annual Recurring Revenue


49,293


38,348



49,293


38,348

Professional Services Backlog


38,060


22,229



38,060


22,229

On September 10, 2020 the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share payable on October 9, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2020.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call
Date: September 10, 2020
Time: 1:00pm
Phone number: (877) 308-2053 or (416) 641-6202
The call can be replayed until September 17 , 2020 by calling:
(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 21968469).  

About Tecsys
 Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2020. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.




i  See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q1 2021 Financial Statements.

ii  See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q1 2021 Financial Statements.

Non-IFRS Measures
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
The terms and definitions of the non-GAAP measure used in this MD&A and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are provided below. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation.

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for three months ended July 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019 derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements, is as follows:





Three months ended
July 31, 2020

Three months ended
July 31, 2019

Profit (loss) for the period

$            1,235

$           (267)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

 

533

 

477

Amortization of deferred development costs

103

162

Amortization of other intangible assets

408

413

Interest expense

276

282

Interest income

(50)

(29)

Income taxes

735

349

EBITDA

$           3,240

$           1,387

Adjustments for:
   Stock based compensation

269

188

Restructuring costs

-

420

Adjusted EBITDA

$           3,509

$           1,995

 

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at July 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





July 31, 2020

April 30, 2020

Assets



Current assets



    Cash and cash equivalents

$          15,932

$          27,528

    Short-term investments

20,020

10,000

Accounts receivable

17,451

18,434

Work in progress

1,154

837

Other receivables

2,840

1,633

    Tax credits

5,111

4,162

    Inventory

599

634

Prepaid expenses

4,574

3,778

Total current assets

67,681

67,006

Non-current assets



Other long-term receivables

356

350

    Tax credits

4,739

4,624

    Property and equipment

2,602

2,823

    Right-of-use assets

8,022

8,234

    Contract acquisition costs

2,519

2,324

    Deferred development costs

1,106

1,103

    Other intangible assets

13,852

13,401

    Goodwill

17,861

17,540

    Deferred tax assets

7,025

7,028

Total non-current assets

58,082

57,427




Total assets

$          125,763

$          124,433

Liabilities



Current liabilities



    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$          17,241

$          19,933

Deferred revenue

18,165

16,163

    Current portion of long-term debt

1,231

1,231

    Other current liabilities

4,809

4,670

    Lease obligations

920

922

Total current liabilities

42,366

42,919

Non-current liabilities



    Long-term debt

9,300

9,600

    Deferred tax liabilities

1,716

1,638

    Lease obligations

8,961

9,157

Total non-current liabilities

19,977

20,395

Total liabilities

62,343

63,314




Equity



    Share capital

40,901

40,901

Contributed surplus

11,233

10,964

Retained earnings

9,208

8,838

    Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,078

416

Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

63,420

61,119




Total liabilities and equity

$          125,763

$          124,433

 

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three-month periods ended July 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)





July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019


Revenue:



Proprietary products

$              644

$             444

Third-party products

3,982

3,652

Cloud, maintenance and subscription

12,253

9,782

Professional services

11,192

9,742

Reimbursable expenses

20

630

Total revenue

28,091

24,250

Cost of revenue:



    Products

3,242

2,962

Services

11,339

9,125

Reimbursable expenses

20

630

Total cost of revenue

14,601

12,717

Gross profit

13,490

11,533

Operating expenses:



    Sales and marketing

4,997

4,508

General and administration

2,426

2,384

Research and development, net of tax credits

4,099

3,718

Restructuring costs

-

420

Total operating expenses

11,522

11,030




Profit from operations

1,968

503

Net finance (income) costs

(2)

421

Profit before income taxes

1,970

82

Income tax expense

735

349

Profit (loss) attributable to the owners of the Company

$            1,235

$           (267)

Other comprehensive income (loss):



Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

1,109

136

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

553

(357)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the owners of the Company

$            2,897

$           (488)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$              0.09

$          (0.02)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$              0.08

$          (0.02)

 

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three-month periods ended July 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019




Cash flows from operating activities:



Profit (loss) for the period

$           1,235

$          (267)

Adjustments for:



Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets

533

477

Amortization of deferred development costs

103

162

Amortization of other intangible assets

408

413

Net finance (income) costs

(2)

421

Unrealized foreign exchange and other

(239)

(252)

Non-refundable tax credits

(309)

(236)

Stock-based compensation

269

188

Income taxes

724

349

Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related
to operations



2,722

1,255

Accounts receivable

1,075

1,756

Work in progress

(307)

139

Other receivables

(216)

(714)

Tax credits

(755)

(691)

Inventory

41

14

Prepaid expenses

(789)

(184)

Contract acquisition costs

(195)

(249)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(3,810)

(1,382)

Deferred revenue

1,969

(463)

Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

(2,987)

(1,774)




Net cash used in operating activities

(265)

(519)

Cash flows from financing activities:
     Repayment of long-term debt

 

(300)

 

(236)

     Payment of lease obligations

(253)

(242)

     Interest paid

(168)

(241)

Net cash used in financing activities

(721)

(719)

Cash flows from investing activities:
     Purchase of short-term investments

 

 

(10,000)

 

 

-

     Interest received

50

29

     Acquisitions of property and equipment

(49)

(127)

     Acquisitions of other intangible assets

(505)

(63)

     Deferred development costs

(106)

(166)

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,610)

(327)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(11,596)

(1,565)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

27,528

14,913

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$          15,932

$          13,348

 

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Three-month periods ended July 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)



Share capital 



Note

Number

Amount

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated
 other com-
prehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings

Total









Balance, April 30, 2020


 

14,416,543

 

40,901

 

10,964

416

 

8,838

 

61,119

Profit for the period


-

-

-

-

1,235

1,235

Other comprehensive
     income for the
     period:








     Effective portion
     of changes in fair
     value on designated
     revenue hedges 

13

-

-

-

1,109

-

1,109

Exchange difference
on translation of
foreign operations               


 

-

 

-

 

-

 

553

 

-

 

553

Stock-based
Compensation

8

-

-

269

-

-

269

Total comprehensive
income for the period


-

-

269

1,662

1,235

3,166

Dividends to equity
     owners

8

-

-

-

-

(865)

(865)

Total transactions with
owners of the Company


-

-

-

-

(865)

(865)









Balance, July 31, 2020


14,416,543

$           40,901

$          11,233

$              2,078

$             9,208

$           63,420









Balance, April 30, 2019


13,082,376

$           19,144

$            9,943

$             (207)

$             9,501

$           38,381

Loss for the period


-

-

-


(267)

(267)

Other comprehensive
     income (loss) for the
     period:








Effective portion
of changes in fair
value on designated








revenue hedges


-

-

-

136

-

136

Exchange difference
on translation of
foreign operations


-

-

-

(357)

-

(357)

Stock-based
Compensation


-


-                          188

-

-

188

Total comprehensive
income (loss) for the
period


-

-

188

(221)

(267)

(300)

Dividends to equity
     owners


-

-

-

-

(720)

(720)

Total transactions with
owners of the Company


-

-

-

-

(720)

(720)









Balance, July 31, 2019


13,082,376

$           19,144

$         10,131

$             (428)

$             8,514

$           37,361

 

