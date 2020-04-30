MONTREAL, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is proud to announce that Rani Hublou will be joining Tecsys' Board of Directors. Capitalizing on its leadership position, strong financials and resilient business model within a growing market, Tecsys is expanding its Board to add a technology marketing executive to its roster. Hublou will serve as an invited guest to Board meetings until her confirmation of appointment by shareholders in September.
"We are delighted that Rani has agreed to contribute to this exciting chapter of Tecsys' future," says Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys. "She is a proven marketing executive and a wonderful addition offering a fresh and cutting-edge point of view that will help drive our growth strategy forward"
Hublou is a world-class business leader with proven expertise in business software as a service marketing, go-to-market strategy and high-growth technology sectors. Currently serving as a management consultant at Incline Strategies, Hublou has led the go-to-market strategy and execution at an executive level for a number of technology firms including 8x8, Inc., Comprehend Systems, PSS Systems, BEA Systems, Broadvision and Icarian. Previously a strategic consultant for McKinsey & Co and Accenture as well as an AT&T Scholar and International Rotary Foundation Scholar at Stanford University, Hublou brings considerable experience and perspective to Tecsys' Board.
"I am pleased to be joining a market leader whose growth is a testament to its people and the industries they serve," shares Hublou. "I look forward to contributing to this exciting team, as well as to finding opportunities to strengthen and complement the impressive domain expertise around the table."
Chairperson Dave Brereton comments on Hublou's appointment: "Tecsys is following a strong growth curve with great momentum. With this growth, it is time to expand our Board by adding a high-calibre individual with tremendous insights and intellect. Rani brings a wealth of value, and we are privileged to welcome her to the team."
About Tecsys
Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.