WARRENVILLE, Ill. , June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TekLink International Inc., ("TekLink") a respected leader in Cloud Platforms, Planning Solutions, and Data Analytics, is proud to announce the launch of Cloud Nucleus. TekLink's Cloud Nucleus innovative service and platform enables companies to migrate the management of their IT infrastructure to the Cloud with ease and peace of mind.
"Our clients came to us asking for help optimizing their infrastructure to be scalable, resilient, and agile. They complained of expensive hardware upgrades, the loss of valuable office space for their on-premises hardware, and the difficulties in providing career paths for their more technical infrastructure staff. I am glad to see my team put this solution together to address these key pain points for our clients and prospective companies," says TekLink's CEO and co-Founder, Pankaj Gupta.
Cloud Nucleus' 24x7 support allows companies to manage their infrastructure stress free. Typically, companies can free up precious capital expenses with lower operating expenses providing liquidity and flexibility to manage their core business. More importantly, companies leveraging Cloud Nucleus will be able to scale their IT infrastructure up and down to address seasonal demand, standardize security compliance and vulnerability with industry-leading cloud security protocols, and mitigate on-premises IT retention.
More specifically, TekLink specializes in migrating their clients' infrastructure to a "Cloud of Choice" and then optimizes the platform for near real time data movements and to ensure the highest degree of Cloud-based security and compliance.
TekLink is headquartered just outside of Chicago in Warrenville, Illinois, with other locations across North America, EMEA, and Asia. TekLink is among the elite managed Gold partners at Microsoft and a Gold partner with SAP. TekLink also partners with AWS and supports key technologies such as Google Cloud Platform, Dell Boomi, Tableau, Qlik, Theobald, and others.
"Our rich and deep history in working with companies using SAP, Teradata, Oracle Net Suite, and other ERP platforms enables us to efficiently and cost-effectively migrate and manage their infrastructure on their behalf. We have demonstrated and proven our capabilities to add value in this critical IT space, " says Seth Rudin, TekLink's AVP in charge of Cloud Nucleus clients.
"The demand for Cloud service and migration away from on-premise solutions is growing exponentially. We are excited to help clients with their journey to the Cloud and even connecting two or more Cloud Platforms in a secure and efficient manner," as said by Madhu Bommala, TekLink's Cloud Nucleus Technical Practice Director.
About TekLink:
TekLink International, Inc., headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois, is a leading implementer and thought leader offering services in support of SAP, Microsoft, Teradata, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Anaplan, Tableaus, and other solutions to many Fortune 500 companies, public agencies, and universities. Founded in 2003, TekLink specializes in services in support of business intelligence, planning, analytics, Cloud IaaS, and data warehousing. TekLink has international offices in Asia, Europe, and North America. TekLink's implementation services enable enterprises to harness the power of Business Intelligence, Cloud Analytics, Business Planning and Forecasting across an organization providing invaluable insights to drive critical business decisions across many lines of business. TekLink's track record of over 1,700+ projects underscores its commitment to excellence in technology and consulting services
