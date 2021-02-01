MILWAUKEE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEKLYNX International, the world's leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider, today announced the TEKLYNX Customer Support Center was awarded a Gold Stevie® for its notable customer service achievements in the 15th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This is the fourth consecutive Stevie Awards win for the TEKLYNX Customer Service Department, which works incessantly to raise the bar for service and support for every customer in order to keep global brands working better.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Customer Service Department of the Year and organizations' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The TEKLYNX Customer Support Center was awarded a Gold Stevie® Award following the company's customer service initiative designed to raise the customer service bar even higher. Since TEKLYNX launched its LIVE customer service support structure Monday-Friday, 8AM-5PM CST, the team has successfully answered over 30,000 inbound calls annually for assistance, answering 95% of all calls live in 30 seconds or less. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, TEKLYNX shifted to a fully remote support process and was able to maintain primary customer support Key Performance Indicators even when call volumes were at an all-time high. The TEKLYNX Customer Support Center has also added 225 new support articles in the last year to offer better 24/7 support for the 1,000+ search queries it receives each month.
"Our customers are the driving force for everything we do at TEKLYNX. Our support set us apart in the industry," states TEKLYNX Operations Manager Anthony Bieniewski. "Every time a customer or a potential customer needs our help, our team will be here with a solution as quickly and efficiently as possible."
TEKLYNX attributes its customers' success with the company's continued success. "It's the people behind our barcode and RFID labeling solutions that continue to be the driving factor setting us apart and helping companies around the world Barcode Better," states TEKLYNX General Manager Doug Niemeyer. "We are so proud to be awarded a Gold Stevie® for our Customer Support Center for their continued excellence in customer service achievements."
"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.
About TEKLYNX International
TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at stevieawards.com.
