MILWAUKEE, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEKLYNX International, known for barcode labeling software solutions and customer support that help supply chains and companies work better, today announced Global Marketing Director Jenna Wagner has been named a winner of the 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
This award honors women supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.
"It's such a great feeling to be included in this list of women leaders in the supply chain and I want to thank Supply & Demand Chain Executive for centering women's work and contributions to our respective industries," said Wagner. "Beyond the meaningful work TEKLYNX does to help make supply chains work with our barcode software so the sick get medicine and the hungry get food, I am passionate about inspiring other women to find their voice and confidence to be leaders in a male-dominated industry."
During her time as Global Marketing Director, new strategic partnership programs were launched, focusing on relationships with other technology providers in the supply chain. This partnership initiative results in comprehensive offerings to manufacturers around the world while assuring integrations are possible, printing is optimized, labeling is centralized, and waste is limited throughout the supply chain.
Additionally, Wagner's contributions to the Global Product Steering Committee at TEKLYNX led to the 2021 product launch of their three label design applications, print automation software, and label traceability and security solution. These innovative applications were built for better connections throughout the global supply chain and are aligned with the needs of today's manufacturers to help support security, automation, and digital transformation.
"These women are just absolutely amazing in so many ways. They've re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They've paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter. And, some of these women are young, which means, they're just getting started," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "I'm honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders."
Go to sdcexec.com to view the full list of 2021 Women in Supply Chain winners. Go to teklynx.com to learn more about solutions to help companies barcode better.
ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL
TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.
ABOUT SUPPLY & DEMAND CHAIN EXECUTIVE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Go to sdcexec.com.
