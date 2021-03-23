MILWAUKEE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEKLYNX International, the world's leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider, today announced Enterprise Product Manager Nick Recht has been named a 2021 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Star of the Supply Chain by Food Logistics for the second time. The esteemed list, featured in the March 2021 issue of Food Logistics magazine, recognizes influential individuals in the global cold food supply chain whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation through the global food supply chain.
"I'm proud to be named a 2021 Food Logistics Champion: Rock Star of the Supply Chain because of TEKLYNX' commitment to the global cold food supply chain," stated Recht. "With the current state of the world, virtually every company is trying to do more with less. Because of these dynamic shifts, it is essential for companies to be able to align and pivot to meet new labeling requirements and improvements and I am happy to step in and help people work smarter, not harder."
Nick Recht is a highly respected supply chain thought leader. He's worked tirelessly for over a decade to positively impact the global food and beverage supply chain, making him a 'rock star' in his own right. In his role as Enterprise Product Manager for TEKLYNX International, Nick is responsible for the growth and success of TEKLYNX enterprise barcode label management solutions, TEKLYNX CENTRAL, SENTINEL, and LABEL ARCHIVE. Nick and his team partner with large enterprises throughout the global food and beverage industry to integrate labeling operations into their enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, improve label traceability and security, and add value to their business.
This award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain. This year's list includes individuals from software providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, grocery retail and delivery outlets, and more, all who have met and exceeded in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation throughout the global cold food supply chain.
"These professionals are making waves in an industry upended by the global pandemic. Whether it's pivoting into a different channel or implementing emerging technologies, these supply chain leaders prove that hard work pays off," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic. I am honored to recognize these individuals and continue to extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the cold food supply chain industry for their time, efforts and innovations to keep food moving through the chain in a safe and efficient manner."
To learn more about how TEKLYNX supports the global food supply chain, visit teklynx.com.
Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in the March 2021 print issue. Go to FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of all 2021 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain winners.
About TEKLYNX International
TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, risk management, food safety and more. Go to FoodLogistics.com.
