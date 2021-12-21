MILWAUKEE, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEKLYNX International, known for its barcode labeling software solutions that help food and beverage companies barcode better, today announces it has been named to Food Logistics' 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers award list, which honors software and technology providers who work to ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.
"We're proud to be selected for Food Logistics' 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers Award. This highlights our continued commitment to providing our customers throughout the food and beverage supply chain with highly-quality barcode labeling and print automation software, scalable enterprise solutions specifically geared toward the unique requirements for food and beverage manufacturers, and unparalleled customer support," says Doug Niemeyer, TEKLYNX General Manager.
For over 30 years, TEKLYNX has helped companies in the food and beverage industry streamline labeling operations and comply with an evolving list of label regulations, including nutrition labeling, allergen labeling, Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) labeling, and Food Safety Modernization Safety Act (FSMA) compliance. TEKLYNX barcode labeling software helps simplify the entire labeling process: from starting with TEKLYNX label samples to get a head start on meeting industry label standards, to collecting data for product labels from a scale or scanner, to integrating label printing and inventory tracking operations, to centrally managing food manufacturers' entire labeling process from a single on-premise or cloud-based location.
"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products, and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency, and credibility. And the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' November/December 2021 print issue. Go to FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers.
Learn more about TEKLYNX food and beverage labeling software at teklynx.com/food-beverage or download the TEKLYNX Navigating Food Labeling Requirements eBook.
ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL
TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.
ABOUT FOOD LOGISTICS
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to FoodLogistics.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Lindsey Powell, TEKLYNX International, 312-515-7869, lindsey_powell@teklynx.com
SOURCE TEKLYNX International