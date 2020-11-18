BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc. today announces Own the Future, an education-focused initiative to place the company's renowned engineering products in the hands of student engineers, with an emphasis on the organization's entry-level portfolio. As a leader in the education and advanced research sector, Tektronix provides a variety of solutions for university engineering labs to meet the ever-changing curriculum landscape — from entry oscilloscopes for basic measurement, to digital multimeters, waveform generators, software and service plans. Classrooms and labs are where the world will meet its next generation of engineers, and Tektronix's Own the Future initiative is dedicated to fostering that learning on industry-leading technology.
"Tektronix is committed to creating the test and measurement tools that help engineers innovate faster," says Kristi Flores, chief marketing officer and vice president of global marketing for Tektronix. "Engineers perform imaginative work every day that impacts our world, and for many of them, the foundation of that innovation began in a university lab."
While Tektronix and Keithley offer complete bench setups for mainstream solutions, the well-designed entry-level portfolio contains the critical components for engineering education. Own the Future bench solutions are available for all levels, from undergraduate learners to graduate programs. Based on customer feedback and university lab insights, these customizable solutions come in three recommended configurations: Fundamental Teaching Lab, Electronics Engineering Lab and Next-gen RF/Wireless Lab.
The Fundamental Teaching Lab bench configuration includes these fundamentals for an engineering education:
- TBS1000C and TBS2000B Oscilloscopes
- DMM6500 Digital Multimeter
- 2231A-30-3 Power Supply
- AFG1062 Arbitrary Function Generator
The Electronics Engineering Lab bench configuration enables students to learn advanced electronics with these tools:
- 3 Series MDO Oscilloscope
- TCP0030A Current Probe
- DMM6500 Digital Multimeter
- 2231A-30-3 Power Supply
- AFG31000 Arbitrary Function Generator
The Next-gen RF/Wireless Lab enables students to learn more challenging designs with:
- 3 Series MDO Oscilloscope
- 2450 Source Measure Unit
- 2280S Power Supply
- AFG31000 Arbitrary Function Generator
- RSA306B USB Signal Analyzer
- TTR500 USB Vector Network Analyzer
- TSG4100 Vector Signal Generator
A collaborative workspace outfitted with cutting-edge technology that's applicable to all levels of students strengthens university engineering programs. These classrooms can serve students' entire educational journeys and provide the experience needed for an advantage when entering the workforce.
"The Own the Future initiative provides education solutions for tomorrow's engineers, taking the guesswork out of how to best design a bench to meet a university lab's needs," Flores says. "By using the same tools on campus that they will use in their first jobs, students can more easily explore the world of electronics and build confidence before using these tools as professional engineers."
About Tektronix
Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for over 70 years. More information on products and solutions is available at Tek.com.
