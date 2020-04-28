BEAVERTON, Ore., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc. today announced the new TBS2000B Series of Digital Storage Oscilloscopes that was developed to meet the performance, usability and affordability needs of both engineers and educators. The TBS2000B scopes extend the performance of the TBS2000 portfolio to 200 Mhz with 2GS/s maximum sample rate. The TBS2000B introduction comes shortly after the release of Tektronix's Series 3 and 4 Series Oscilloscopes, as the organization remains committed to investing in a broad portfolio of benchtop solutions.
New Features and Options Ease Development and Troubleshooting
The TBS2000B Series is designed for easy operation and fast hands-on learning with a range of key features:
- Large 9-inch WVGA display and 15 horizontal divisions—the most in its class—provide 50% more signal visibility.
- 5M point record length, 200 MHz bandwidth, and 2GS/s sample rate capture and display significantly more signal to debug and validate designs faster.
- New lower-noise front end design offers better signal integrity and more accurate measurements.
- TekVPI™ probe interface supports a wide range of active, differential and current probes with automatic scaling and units.
- On-waveform cursor readouts with search and mark features enable easy identification of events that occur in the acquired waveform.
- Bandwidth is field-upgradeable from 70MHz to 100MHz to 200MHz.
- Includes Wi-Fi support (via USB Wi-Fi dongle), 2 USB host ports, and 100-BaseT Ethernet for easy collaboration.
Providing 100 percent compatibility with existing designs, the TBS2000B series is a drop-in replacement for TBS2000 series oscilloscopes, with the same form factor and programmable interface.
Hands-on Learning with Built-in Instruction Features
The TBS2000B is ideal for university and training environments, with built-in features that make instruction in engineering fundamentals easier for both students and teachers:
- HelpEverywhere offers instant tips within key menus, including measurement information, application tips and general guidance in the form of text and graphics.
- TekSmart Lab™ network software helps instructors set up and monitor many instruments from one PC.
- Courseware ecosystem lets instructors load information into the TBS2000B to help students during labs.
- Autoset, cursors and automated measurements can be disabled to facilitate teaching basic concepts.
Availability
Available now worldwide, the suite of TBS2000B modules are priced from $1,370.00 US MSRP. Each unit receives Tektronix's five-year warranty, including accidental damage. For more information go to https://www.tek.com/tbs2000b
About Tektronix
Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for over 70 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.
