Tektronix unveils new logo, marking the most significant change in its visual identity in 24 years.The legacy Tektronix logo has been refashioned, with the angle incorporated within the logotype as an upwards gesture of progress. The sans-serif type is given character by subtly clipping the 'T' letterforms, echoing the blue angle. Simple, definitive lines reflect our promise of performance. (PRNewsFoto/Tektronix, Inc)