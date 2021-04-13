NIANTIC, Conn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telaid, a trusted, full-service technology integrator for 40 years, specializing in enterprise deployments and support services, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. A survey of Telaid employees conducted by Great Place to Work, revealed high levels of satisfaction, with 86% of employees indicating that they consider Telaid a great place to work, 27 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Telaid's core values include a commitment to employees and "doing what's right." The company offers great benefits, training, advancement opportunities and a family-like atmosphere that has attracted and retained exceptional talent for 40 years. A testament to Telaid's appeal, nearly a quarter (24%) have worked at Telaid for 6 years or more.
"We are honored to become Great Place to Work-Certified in 2021. We focus on making Telaid a great place to work every day and are grateful to our employees who make our business what it is today. We are excited to continue investing in both existing and new employees as we continue on a trajectory of growth and expansion," said Chris Patsiga, CEO of Telaid.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. They help companies quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.
"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earing this designation means that Telaid is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
Based in Niantic, Connecticut, Telaid has offices across the United States in Norcross, Georgia, Madison, Wisconsin, Bentonville, Arkansas, Los Angeles and Ashtabula, Ohio. Telaid continues to grow, serving many leading companies in retail, financial services, healthcare and the quick-serve restaurant industry. To learn more about Telaid's Certification, visit Great Places to Work. To learn more about Telaid and our services, visit http://www.telaid.com.
About Telaid
A trusted, full-service technology partner for 40 years, Telaid reduces time, task, cost and risk associated with complex deployments and ongoing technology management. Telaid makes IT simple with rapid rollouts, product lifecycle management and managed IT services so you can make the most of your technology assets from cradle to grave. Telaid deals with all the technologies in your business, from wireless to physical security solutions, infrastructure and cabling to automation, emerging IoT and analytics. Supplement your IT team with an experienced, capable resource that helps you advance your business objectives.
