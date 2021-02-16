MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TelcoBridges, a leading designer and manufacturer of carrier-grade virtual session border controller software and Tmedia VoIP gateways, today announced an Integration Partnership with YouMail that enables ProSBC customers to block illegal robocallers "on the fly." The combination of ProSBC and YouMail is aimed at U.S. Service providers, hosted IP-PBX providers, UCaaS providers, TDM service providers and essentially any provider offering voice services.
"Service providers in the US have been given a mandate by the FCC to implement some form of robocall mitigation on their networks by June 2021," said Alan Percy, CMO at TelcoBridges. "A service provider can very quickly deploy ProSBC in their upstream calling path, and use our YouMail Integration to detect and mitigate illegal robocalling in its tracks."
TelcoBridges' ProSBC is a scalable virtual session border controller, used to protect and manage traffic on service provider and enterprise networks. With the YouMail Integration, ProSBC can detect & redirect suspicious callers and document abuse - helping providers meet the FCC mandate for mitigation. The integration leverages YouMail's patented AI algorithms and a pan American sensor network to mitigate robocalls. YouMail helps service providers instantly boost customer satisfaction by blocking robocalls, and it also enables service providers to drive new revenues and comply with regulatory mandates. A subscription to the YouMail Spam Caller API is required.
"This joint integration gives service providers a turn-key robocall mitigation solution they can deploy in their networks with 100% confidence," said YouMail's CTO, Mike Rudolph. "It enables them to quickly begin protecting their subscribers and comply with impending FCC mandates."
Later this year, TelcoBridges plans to add the YouMail capabilities to the TMG Media Gateways, which will allow TDM operators and enterprises to also block illegal robocallers.
Learn how this solution works during an on-line educational event on Tuesday, March 23rd at 2:00 PM ET. Register at: https://www..telcobridges.com/youmailwebinar.
- TelcoBridges' Solution Brief on Robocall Mitigation is available at: https://freesbc.telcobridges.com/youmail/.
- For more information on YouMail Spam Caller API subscriptions, visit: https://data.youmail.com/pricing.
- Implementation instructions for YouMail with ProSBC are available at: https://docs.telcobridges.com/tbwiki/ProSBC:Youmail.
About TelcoBridges FreeSBC and ProSBC:
TelcoBridges' FreeSBC and ProSBC are virtual session border controllers, protecting networks from attack while offering extensive SIP interoperability and routing features with outstanding session handling performance. Both products include a B2BUA, DoS & DDoS protection and advanced call routing features. FreeSBC can be used by end-users at no cost. ProSBC adds carrier-grade features including high-availability, encryption, and media manipulation capabilities making ownership affordable through an annual subscription business model. Both FreeSBC and ProSBC operate on any combination of VMware™, KVM/OpenStack™, Amazon/AWS™, Microsoft Azure™ and bare metal servers as well as a VNF on dedicated network devices. To date, more than 14 million sessions have been downloaded by thousands of customers in more than 100 countries around the globe.
About YouMail, Inc.
YouMail, Inc. provides security-first, cloud-based communication services for mobile phones. YouMail's free app-based service uses sophisticated, patented technology to block robocalls and phishing messages, protecting users from spam, identity theft, stalkers, and corporate fraud. Our premium call management services provide virtual receptionist and virtual number services, and they are designed for people who use their mobile phone for business. These services help them unify virtual numbers with their cell number, handle high volumes of mobile calls, and provide personalized answering experiences for their callers. YouMail's communications platform handles over a billion calls per year for over 10 million users, and our users range from everyday consumers to sole proprietors to the CEOs of the largest companies in America. The YouMail Robocall Index™, since its launch in in September 2015, has emerged as the nation's definitive source on robocalling data for telecom carriers, smartphone and app companies, and public policymakers. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.
About TelcoBridges:
TelcoBridges is a leader in the design and development of carrier-grade and high-density SBCs and VoIP gateways, facilitating connectivity for cloud communications and traditional telco applications. With expertise in SIP, ISDN, SS7 and many other signaling protocols, TelcoBridges products and services solve difficult telco connectivity challenges. Based in Montreal Canada and with offices in Buffalo (USA), Vancouver (CAN), Poland, Turkey and Hong Kong, TelcoBridges has deployed VoIP solutions in more than 100 countries worldwide. TelcoBridges' brands include: FreeSBC™, ProSBC™, Tmedia™ (VoIP media gateways), Tsig™ (signaling gateways), Tdev™ (development platforms) and Tmonitor™ (real-time network monitoring equipment). For more information, visit prosbc.com or http://www.telcobridges.com.
