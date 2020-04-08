DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com identifies Telehealth as one of the industries experiencing increased demand during the Coronavirus pandemic.
During a crisis that threatens to overwhelm the healthcare system, more consumers will turn to any electronic and online means to monitor their health and seek treatment, including telemonitoring, health apps, and various healthcare software and web services.
Online health consultant companies like Dialogue report a surge in customer interest in the last two weeks, causing them to almost double their number of employees, and medical app InkBlot has seen a 200% increase in demand.
