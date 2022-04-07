Vendor Neutral UC&C Monitoring, Analytics, and Reporting
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeleMate, a lead developer of unified communications, collaboration and contact center monitoring, analytics and reporting solutions, announces general availability of its market shifting Predictive 7.7 release. The new release delivers enhanced vendor neutral capabilities that enable intelligent monitoring and comprehensive visibility throughout complex UC&C environments and supporting infrastructure.
"We've experienced a tectonic shift due to global circumstances over the last couple of years, said Steve Tabaska, TeleMate's CEO, that shift propelled us to align even closer to our customer's and the market's changing needs."
According to recent Fortune Business Insights research, "the UC&C market is expected to grow from $41 billion in 2020 to $113 billion in 2028". Much of that growth can be attributed to COVID-19 which facilitated a massive demand for remote work and the rapid adoption of communications technologies that enabled the ability to quickly flex.
Tabaska goes on to say, "Our customers are our north-star and it has always been apparent that they value technology partners over having yet another vendor. Our new Predictive 7.7 release enables us to deeply align with customers monitoring, analytics and reporting needs and thoughtfully address those needs in a single vendor neutral platform that delivers automation, reliability and flexibility."
TeleMate's vendor neutral approach has become increasingly important due to the complexity that most organizations face with delivering acceptable downstream user experience in hybrid environments. In many cases, the communications environment can consist of more than five (5) different UC&C manufacturers. The complexity is then magnified with up to six (6) different on premise and cloud based services across each manufactures.
"Although our vendor neutrality is of great value, 65% of our customer base and 80% of folks knocking on our door have large UC&C footprints from our highly valued partner Cisco Systems. We suspect that a recent end of life announcement for Cisco Prime Collaboration Analytics is driving that 80% which are looking for a replacement solution that provides the added benefit of being vendor neutral," said Tabaska.
ABOUT TELEMATE:
TeleMate is a global leader in providing unified communications, collaboration and contact center monitoring, analytics and reporting platforms. As a recognized innovator in the space, TeleMate is the solution of choice for the Fortune 1000 and service providers.
To learn more about TeleMate visit us at http://www.TeleMate.Net, or contact us at info@TeleMate.Net, or call us at 1-855-790-3369.
