Unique WebRTC solution offers a white label web-based softphone for VoIP service providers. Enables feature-rich VoIP calling from the user's web browser via a brandable portal.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telinta, a global leader in cloud-based softswitch solutions for VoIP service providers, today announced several enhancements to its white label WebRTC solution.
Telinta's brandable WebRTC solution enables VoIP service providers to offer both inbound and outbound VoIP calling via a convenient multi-language self-serve web-based portal, without the user needing to install software.
Features include both attended and unattended call transfers, placing calls on hold, SMS and free on-net messaging, phonebook, call history, and more. VoIP service providers can also offer optional features to their users such as voicemail, call forwarding, multiple DIDs, and other capabilities.
Telinta customers can offer services on a prepaid or a postpaid basis. The solution includes an option to recharge a prepaid balance online via credit card or Telinta's unique PayPal plug-in.
Telinta's WebRTC solution is fully integrated with its robust portfolio of VoIP solutions, enabling Telinta customers to offer WebRTC as a stand-alone service or as part of a bundle of services. Telinta's WebRTC solution can easily be integrated with other Telinta solutions such as Hosted PBX.
WebRTC can also be offered as a Remote Work Solution for work-from-home users, or as part of a Hybrid Work Solution. Telinta's carrier-grade TeliCore (tm) softswitch platform integrates Telinta's cutting-edge VoIP solutions with world-class Switching and Billing capabilities.
"WebRTC is one of many highly reliable white label services that Telinta customers and their resellers can offer using our TeliCore platform." said Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta. "With the tremendous growth potential for innovative new VoIP services like WebRTC, this solution can help our customers grow their business."
To learn more, visit Telinta in Booth 729 at ITEXPO in Fort Lauderdale.
About Telinta
Founded in 2002, Telinta, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for VoIP service providers around the globe. Telinta's full portfolio of white label carrier-grade solutions is highly customizable for VoIP service providers and their resellers. This includes WebRTC, Hosted PBX, Mobile Solutions, Wholesale VoIP, Calling Card, Pinless, Audio-Conferencing, Business and Residential VoIP, and other solutions. Please visit us at http://www.telinta.com for more information.
